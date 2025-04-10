Home heating just got a stylish upgrade. Warm4Less (www.warm4less.com) , the UK’s go-to for innovative infrared heating solutions, is proud to unveil its latest innovation: the WiFi-Enabled Ember Fireplace Infrared Heater range, where contemporary fireplace charm meets cutting-edge technology.

Designed for the modern home, it blends smart functionality and a sleek modern appearance with health and energy-saving benefits, offering a smarter way to stay warm.



Why Infrared?

Unlike conventional heating that warms the air, infrared heating works by directly warming people and objects in the room – much like the sun. This creates a cosier, more consistent heat, reduces energy waste, and can even help lower your heating bills.

Key Benefits:

● Fireplace Aesthetic, Space-Saving Design – Enjoy the warm glow of a fireplace without sacrificing floor space. Ideal for homes, studios, and small offices.



● WiFi-Controlled Convenience – Control your heating from anywhere using the Smart Life or Tuya app – set schedules, monitor usage, and stay cosy on your terms.



● Highly Efficient –Targeted heating power means lower running costs and minimal energy waste.



● Healthier Heat – Infrared heat reduces the circulation of dust and allergens, making it a great choice for asthma or allergy sufferers.



● Eco-Friendly Choice – A low-carbon alternative to traditional convection systems, supporting a more sustainable lifestyle.



Pricing starts at just £349.00, however there is a sale offering buyers a 20% discount until April 24th

George Cornah, Director of Warm4Less, says “This product range is all about combining comfort with innovation. It offers an ambient cosy look but uses cutting-edge infrared technology to deliver cost-effective, healthier heat. It’s a beautiful addition to any room.”

Warm4Less is committed to helping UK households and businesses heat smarter. With infrared heating becoming one of the fastest-growing trends in home energy efficiency, this new heater delivers not just warmth – but wellness, style, and control.

The range of Ember Fireplace Heaters is available now from www.warm4less.com.

________________________________________

About Warm4Less

Warm4Less is a leading provider of premium infrared heating panels and smart heating solutions, helping homeowners across the UK embrace cleaner, greener warmth. Known for quality, design, and service, the brand continues to lead the charge in sustainable heating innovation.





Ember Heater Images - https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1P_1geg4AB8POqTrrnThX...



Contact: Charlotte Sheridan

charlotte@thesmallbizexpert.co.uk

0203 417 0687