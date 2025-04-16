With rumours continuing to grow of a ‘coalition of the willing’ agreement between the EU and UK in terms of joint arms procurement, specialist recruiter, Engineering by Murray, has urged that these talks consider the entirety of the talent needs in defence.



The plans to sign an official pact at a summit next month would allow British companies to participate in joint arms procurement and strengthen international defence programmes. However, as Engineering by Murray continues to highlight, the focus of any such plans need to be truly holistic and address the real shortages in the sector. That includes critical limitations around STEM skills access.



Chris Nelson, Associate Director at Engineering by Murray, commented.



“There’s no doubt that there is a big push on bolstering the strength of the UK and EU’s defence resources and this collaboration, alongside increased investment in the sector, are all welcome news. However, as we are increasingly seeing, the skills requirements of the defence remit are broadening at a significant rate.



“Everything from cybersecurity threats, to the use of highly sophisticated drones and emerging defence technology are all increasing the need for broader STEM talent - including engineers, robotics software experts and mechanical design professionals. However, these individuals are already in short supply across the UK and in high demand from more than just the defence sector.



“It’s critical that the current focus on boosting our defence resources is utilised to drive real change, investment and development in the areas that will deliver the most valuable results. That includes the people behind the technology and tools that the sector needs, as much as the tools themselves. We hope that this ‘coalition of the willing’ pledge allows for greater international mobility of STEM experts, both from permanent and contingent workforces, that will ultimately, benefit all countries involved.”



