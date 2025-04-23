London, UK — Fortix, a next-generation AI surveillance company, today announces the launch of its bespoke software and hardware solutions, built to transform how businesses across multiple industries approach security, monitoring, and operational oversight.



Unlike off-the-shelf surveillance systems, Fortix offers a fully customisable platform that integrates advanced AI technology with existing CCTV infrastructure, enhancing performance without the need for complete hardware replacement. Designed to scale with each client’s unique needs, Fortix delivers smart, targeted solutions that go beyond standard monitoring — from real-time anomaly detection to tailored alerts and operational insights.



“We don’t believe in one-size-fits-all,” said Eden France, Co-Founder of Fortix. “Every business has different challenges. Whether it's remote agricultural sites, high-risk construction zones, or sensitive industrial facilities — our technology is designed to adapt to the environment and scale alongside our clients.”



Built for Industry, Designed for Precision



Fortix supports the agriculture, construction, and private security industries with AI models trained for real-time detection of trespassing, equipment movement, safety compliance, and livestock monitoring. Its true strength, however, lies in its adaptability.



With a modular architecture and AI models trained specifically for client use cases, Fortix can be developed for virtually any environment — indoors or outdoors, static or mobile, single-site or multi-site. This makes it an ideal choice for organisations seeking highly tailored surveillance systems that evolve with operational demands. As operations grow, the platform grows with them.



Bespoke by Design, Scalable by Nature



Whether deploying across a single site or multiple locations, Fortix provides a scalable solution with enterprise-grade reliability. Clients benefit from end-to-end support, including consultation, system design, hardware solutions, and ongoing optimisation of AI algorithms.



“Our clients aren’t buying a product — they’re investing in a solution built specifically for them. We work closely with each business to understand their needs, then develop a surveillance system that delivers true operational value,” said Eden France.



About Fortix



Fortix delivers intelligent, adaptable CCTV and AI solutions for businesses across the UK. Combining powerful software with professional-grade hardware, Fortix helps organisations gain better visibility, security, and control over their operations — with systems tailored to fit each unique use case.



To learn more or request a consultation, visit www.fortixai.com or contact:



Eden France

Email: eden@fortixai.com

Phone: 02070968420