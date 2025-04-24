Playgirls Escorts London - One of the UK’s leading morally-driven escorting agencies has voiced deep concern over the UK Government’s announced intention to adopt the controversial Nordic Model of sex work legislation. The agency, which operates under strict ethical guidelines with a commitment to safeguarding its workers, warns that such a move would increase danger, vulnerability, and marginalisation of sex workers across the country.



Originally implemented in Sweden in the late 1990s, the Nordic Model criminalises the purchase, but not the sale, of sexual services. While positioned as a way to reduce demand and combat exploitation, critics and frontline organisations argue that the policy has unintended consequences, pushing sex work underground and away from safe, regulated environments.



“We understand the desire to protect vulnerable individuals,” said Daniel, a spokesperson for the agency. “But criminalising clients only serves to drive the entire industry further into the shadows. This creates a climate of fear, forcing sex workers to take greater risks to survive, and ultimately putting their health and lives in danger.”



As part of its core mission, the agency provides its workers with comprehensive safety protocols, access to mental and physical healthcare, and clear boundaries around consent and personal agency. It argues that legal and social frameworks must be shaped around harm reduction, not punishment.



“We must listen to those with lived experience,” Daniel continued. “Sex workers need legal protection, safe working environments, and freedom from stigma, not laws that make it harder for them to screen clients, negotiate terms, or call for help when they need it.”



The London agency is calling on lawmakers to consider alternative approaches based on decriminalisation and worker-led regulation, such as those successfully implemented in New Zealand. These models are supported by numerous human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and The World Health Organisation, who argue that full decriminalisation is the most effective path toward protecting sex workers' rights and safety.



“This is not a moral debate - it’s a human rights issue,” the spokesperson concluded. “Any legislation that increases fear and isolation for workers under the guise of protection is not protection at all.”

The agency urges the UK Government to engage directly with sex workers and advocacy groups before finalising any decision and warns that the lives and safety of thousands hang in the balance.



Media Contact:

Name: Jodie Whittle

Agency Name: Chapter 3 Digital on behalf of Playgirls Escorts

Email: jodie@chaper3digital.co.uk

Escort Agency Spokesperson - Daniel