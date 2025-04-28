PCOS TIME: A groundbreaking and evidence-based training course for healthcare professionals on the diagnosis and management of Polycycstic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)





27 April 2025, London, UK---- Verity (www.verity-pcos.org.uk), the UK’s leading PCOS charity, is proud to launch PCOS TIME, a two-day virtual training course designed to provide up to date evidenced based information for healthcare professionals on the diagnosis and management of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). This essential training aims to bridge critical knowledge gaps in primary and secondary care and ensure better outcomes for patients living with PCOS. The course will run on the 2nd and 4th of June 2025, and is open for registrations from today.



PCOS affects 1 in 8 women in the UK, yet training in the medical education system remains woefully inadequate. The consequences are clear - patients frequently report feeling dismissed, unheard, and uncertain about their condition and treatment options. A recent study highlights widespread patient dissatisfaction with the management of PCOS, reinforcing the urgent need for enhanced training in primary care (source).



Rachel Morman, Chair of Verity, underscores the importance, “PCOS is a common and complex endocrine condition that impacts health and quality of life across a woman’s entire life. Despite its prevalence, training for healthcare professionals is often inconsistent and inadequate, leaving many patients feeling lost and unsupported. By equipping healthcare professionals with up-to-date, evidence-based knowledge, we can transform the way PCOS is diagnosed and managed in the UK.”



The economic burden of PCOS is equally significant. Research published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism estimates the annual cost of PCOS to healthcare systems to be over £1.2 billion GBP (source). Dr. Bassel Wattar, Associate Professor of Reproductive Medicine and Course Moderator, emphasises how PCOS TIME can help address these systemic challenges. He states, “Improving PCOS education at the primary care level is not just a clinical necessity — it’s an economic imperative. Misdiagnosis, delayed interventions, and suboptimal management lead to higher rates of complications, including infertility, metabolic disorders, and cardiovascular disease. This course will provide healthcare professionals with practical, evidence-based training, ensuring that patients receive timely and appropriate care.”



A Comprehensive Curriculum, Aligned with International Guidelines



PCOS TIME is designed to provide cutting-edge education aligned with the 2023 International PCOS Guidelines (source). The agenda includes expert-led sessions on:

- Diagnosis and early management of PCOS in primary care settings

- Subfertility and reproductive health, including ovulation induction and assisted conception

- Metabolic risks and cardiovascular complications associated with PCOS

- Mental health and psychosocial impacts

- Patient-centered care models, including joint decision-making and peer support



Join Us in Advancing PCOS Care



Healthcare professionals across the UK are encouraged to attend this vital training. By participating in PCOS TIME, attendees will gain the knowledge and skills necessary to improve patient outcomes and support those living with PCOS more effectively.



For more information on PCOS TIME and to register please visit the EventBrite page or contact admin@verity-pcos.org.uk. Registration costs £95 for both days, and a 50% discount is available for nurses, trainees and students.









Media Contact:



Rachel Morman

Chair of Verity

www.verity-pcos.org.uk

rachel@verity-pcos.org.uk