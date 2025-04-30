NEOMA Business School is strengthening its commitment to artificial intelligence by announcing a partnership with Mistral AI, a global leader in open-source generative AI models.



This pioneering collaboration in the higher education sector aims to integrate Mistral AI technologies into NEOMA’s educational processes, research projects, and internal operations. Starting in September 2025, 2,000 students will have access to Le Chat. This partnership with the French generative AI pioneer marks a major milestone in NEOMA’s AI journey—already recognized by AACSB through the 2024 Innovations That Inspire award and recently illustrated by a joint event with APHEC on AI applications in preparatory classes.



NEOMA: An ambitious AI strategy



Generative AI is a true technological disruption, and NEOMA quickly recognized its impact on education and the professional world. “Integrating AI into the School is about more than introducing a tool. It’s about a deep transformation of our practices and culture,” says Delphine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA.



In this context, the School is announcing a unique partnership with Mistral AI. “At a time when digital sovereignty is increasingly important, we’re choosing the most European of the global players in generative AI. It’s also a sustainability choice, as Mistral AI’s models are less energy-intensive than American or Chinese alternatives,” Manceau adds.



This agreement allows the School to further innovate and enhance its focus on AI. It involves the gradual integration of Mistral AI models into NEOMA’s teaching, research, and support functions.



“This partnership is a chance to test and roll out real-life solutions using our School’s core Test & Learn approach. Generative AI use cases—like chatbots for teaching or improving internal processes—will be key in transforming both learning and organizational models,” explains Alain Goudey, Associate Dean for Digital at NEOMA.



“With this pioneering agreement in higher education, we’re laying the groundwork for tools and practices that could ultimately benefit the whole sector.”



A strategic collaboration around Mistral AI’s Education offer



“We’re proud to partner with NEOMA Business School and help train the future players in AI. By offering our cutting-edge generative AI solutions to students, faculty, and staff, NEOMA can scale up new pedagogical approaches and accelerate its internal processes. It’s also a valuable opportunity for Mistral AI to gather feedback from thousands of users to improve our higher education-focused tools,” says Arthur Mensch, Co-founder and CEO of Mistral AI.



As part of this unprecedented collaboration, NEOMA and Mistral AI will provide access to Mistral AI tools to over 3,000 members of the NEOMA community within the next six months.



“In line with our goal of educating our entire academic community, students, professors, and staff will all benefit from this privileged access,” says Manceau.



“Deployment has already begun, and the collaboration also gives recent graduates access to a special Le Chat Pro offer,” adds Alain Goudey. At the same time, NEOMA will support Mistral AI in continuously improving Le Chat Education by providing concrete feedback on real-world deployment and use.



With this agreement, NEOMA establishes itself as a leading player in the higher education and research sector when it comes to generative AI and its applications. That’s why the NEOMA / Mistral AI collaboration also includes initiatives to regularly engage the higher education ecosystem around new use cases developed through the partnership—so that as many institutions as possible can benefit. A first event is planned before the summer



