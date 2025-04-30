Football. History. Pop Culture. One legendary podcast.



London, UK – [30/04/25] – A brand new podcast is kicking off with a bang as broadcasters Jonny Owen and Mark Webster team up to launch If You Know Your History - a fresh and fascinating take on football’s place in our culture, brought to you by award-winning producers North One.

This isn't your average football pod. If You Know Your History blends the beautiful game with the untold tales that have shaped it, linking legendary goals to global events, iconic players to cultural revolutions, and unforgettable moments to the world around them. From the political backdrops to the pop hits of the terraces, Jonny and Mark bring football’s past to life with deep dives, smart chat, and a few surprises along the way.



Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just love a good story, this podcast is packed with revelations, nostalgia, and an infectious passion for the game.



The first three episodes are available now and feature:



• A two-part special on the Manchester-Liverpool rivalry - uncovering how industrial history, working-class pride and music shaped one of football’s fiercest rivalries.

• A deep dive into the early years of Johan Cruyff - revealing how a skinny kid from Amsterdam changed the game forever and became football’s David Bowie.



Jonny Owen, known for Don’t Take Me Home and I Believe in Miracles, said:



"Football is more than just what happens on the pitch - it reflects who we are. This podcast is about the stories that connect us, through football, history and culture. And it’s been a joy to do it with Webbo."



Mark Webster, broadcaster and pop culture aficionado, added:



"This is the podcast I’ve always wanted to make. If you love football - and everything that goes with it - you’re in for a treat."



Produced by North One*, the team behind some of the UK’s most loved factual entertainment and sports content, and distributed via the Sports Social Network* – Europe’s Largest Sports Podcast Network If You Know Your History promises compelling storytelling, humour, and a celebration of football like you’ve never heard before.



The first three episodes are available now on all major podcast platforms and YouTube.



*About North One

North One has been a globally recognised producer of world-class factual entertainment, sports and live event TV programming for the past three decades. North One content is shown in over 100 countries worldwide - and its productions are multiple award winners - three BAFTAs, one Emmy, and over twenty RTS awards. Current shows include Travel Man, Our Guy in Colombia, Shop Smart, Save Money, and UK coverage of Moto GP for BT Sport, NFL highlights for ITV and the Emmy award-winning, Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, now streaming on Disney+.



*About Sports Social

Sport Social is a global community of hundreds of like-minded sports podcasters. They provide podcasts with access to consultancy, monetisation, hosting, analytics, and cross-promotion opportunities.



With shows about almost every sport you can think of, their network’s growing community includes Joe Marler’s Things People Do, Wisden Cricket Weekly and Torquing Point. Working with the likes of Manchester City, Aston Villa and World Athletics they develop complete podcasting and audio strategies executed by our world-leading audio experts. Backed by Communicorp UK, they are headquartered in the heart of Manchester with partners and communities spread all around the world.