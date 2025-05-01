**Embargoed until 1st May 2025**



Following the success of last year’s popular path competition, The Ramblers, Britain’s walking charity, in partnership with Cotswold Outdoor, is inviting the public to take part in the search for Britain’s Favourite Path 2025.



Launching on 1 May to coincide with National Walking Month, the competition encourages people across England, Scotland, and Wales to share a photo of their favourite path for a chance to have their chosen path crowned as the nation’s favourite.



This year, passionate walker and celebrity judge Jeff Brazier will be helping to select winning paths from across Britain. Once again, the public will be able to vote for the overall winner.



Jeff Brazier has said: "It’s a privilege to be on the judging panel to find Britain's Favourite Path. Walking means a lot to me physically, mentally and emotionally. It's such an asset to have a good knowledge of the best walkways on our doorstep and further afield, so many of those that will be nominated will serve as great inspiration for those who find freedom in great outdoor spaces. To walk is not just to exercise and breathe fresh air, it's the peace and clarity that comes from walking in nature, so a good path won't just be aesthetically pleasing, it’ll be a healer too.”



The winner of the 2025 competition will follow in the footsteps of last year’s victor, the Thursley Common boardwalk in Surrey, which was nominated by Michelle Presley, who grew up walking in the area. In 2024, over 600 paths were nominated from across the UK, with eight shortlisted by a panel of judges before being opened up to the public for voting.



Britain’s paths are more than just walking routes; they are a national treasure that connect us to nature, foster adventure, and hold a special place in our hearts. The Ramblers is dedicated to celebrating paths and the unique stories behind them, whether they are criss-crossing the countryside, weaving through bustling cities, or are hidden gems right on your doorstep. This summer, it's time for them to have their moment in the spotlight.



To enter, visit www.ramblers.org.uk/competition to submit a photo of your favourite path, along with the story behind it. This is your chance to shine a light on the paths that mean the most to you and inspire others to explore them as well.



The competition opens on Thursday 1 May. Once all entries are received, a panel of expert judges, including Jeff Brazier, will select eight winners, one from each category. These will then be put to a public vote in July to determine the overall favourite.

Alongside being crowned Britain’s Favourite path, Cotswold Outdoor will provide the overall winner with a £200 voucher and each category winner will receive a £50 voucher.



Find out more and enter the competition at: www.ramblers.org.uk/competition



Notes to Editors

About the Ramblers:

As Britain’s walking charity, the Ramblers protects access to nature and inspires everyone to get walking outdoors. For 90 years, we’ve been driven by a love of the outdoors and the belief that everyone should have the chance to enjoy it. We campaign to make sure everyone can access nature close to home. We protect and improve paths, tracks and trails. We help build people’s skills and confidence to walk outdoors. And every year, we run 90,000 walks, from short walks to get people started to long hikes across some of Britain’s most beautiful landscapes.

About Britain’s Favourite Path

Now in its second year, The Ramblers launched the search for Britain’s Favourite Path in 2024, to help shine a spotlight on the nation’s paths. The competition is run in partnership with Cotswold Outdoor. Across Britain, there almost 200,000 miles of paths and the Ramblers works tirelessly to ensure paths are not overlooked or underappreciated. Thousands of dedicated volunteers maintain these vital routes, ensuring they remain accessible for everyone to enjoy. Without this crucial work, many paths could become blocked, lost, or impassable.



People can nominate their favourite path between 1 May and 31st May. The judging panel will shortlist entries and select a winner from each of the eight categories; Wales, Scotland, NE England, NW England, Midlands, E England, SW England, SE England. From 1st July to 31st July, the public will be able to vote on which of the eight paths win’s the title of Britain’s Favourite Path 2025. Full terms and conditions can be found at www.ramblers.org.uk/competition