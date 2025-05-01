Dr. Russell Sharp, Director of Eutrema Ltd — an innovator in sustainable fertilisers and biostimulants — has issued a strong warning to UK farmers regarding the growing presence of cobalt and nickel-based fertilisers being marketed by other suppliers.



“These substances are not just inappropriate for agricultural use—they are highly dangerous,” said Dr. Sharp. “Cobalt and nickel are classified as carcinogenic and there will be major health consequences for anybody breathing in spray drift or eating food contaminated with these fertilisers.



While some companies are promoting these materials as beneficial inputs, their inclusion in farming systems poses serious legal, environmental, and ethical concerns. In many cases, these products are imported from outside the UK, particularly from the United States, where regulatory standards may differ. These carcinogenic fertilisers add nothing to crop health, and are simply acting by killing the beneficial microbiome on the foliage (in a similar manner to copper sprays on grapes). Neither cobalt or nickel are considered essential plant nutrients by plant scientists.



Eutrema Ltd has chosen not to engage in the marketing or sale of these substances. “This isn’t about competition—it’s about protecting the health of farm workers, consumers, and our shared environment,” Dr. Sharp emphasized.



Dr. Sharp also invites the public, farmers, and policymakers to view a detailed video exposé on the Eutrema YouTube channel, where he names the companies involved and explains the risks in full:



www.youtube.com/@eutremauk



“Compared to the recently-debated issue of chlorinated chicken, the use of carcinogenic fertilisers could represent a far greater threat to UK food safety,” he added. “This is a conversation we urgently need to have.”

About Eutrema Ltd Eutrema Ltd is a UK-based manufacturer of advanced fertilisers and bio-stimulants, committed to innovation, transparency, and sustainability in agriculture.



Contact: Dr. Russell Sharp Eutrema Ltd [07484220270

Russell@eutrema.co.uk

www.eutrema.co.uk