Ashford Kitchens are thrilled to announce that we’ve just been named Kitchen Retailer of the Year 2025 at the KBB Awards – a national award covering the whole of the UK and Ireland.



The awards took place on Thursday 24th April at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom, with over 1,000 industry professionals in attendance.

Hosted by Seann Walsh and Alan Dedicoat, it was a night to remember – and we were beyond proud to hear our name announced as the winner of the most coveted award in our industry.

Our Owner and Managing Director, Stephen Flower, shared:



"We should not underestimate what an incredible achievement this is - to be recognised with such a prestigious award by industry professionals, while competing against well-established and reputable kitchen retailers across the UK and Ireland.



It’s a well-deserved honour that reflects the high standards to which we hold ourselves"







This award celebrates excellence across every aspect of kitchen retail – from outstanding customer service and design expertise to showroom presentation and business performance.



For our customers, it’s reassuring that you’ve chosen a team that’s trusted, proven, and recognised as the best in the industry.













Earlier this year, we welcomed judge Darren Taylor into our showrooms to experience first hand the passion and professionalism behind everything we do.



This is not just any award – it's the highest honour in our industry, it’s a recognition of the quality, service and attention to detail we’ve put into every single project we’ve delivered. For a local, family-run business of 41 years, this is a massive moment - not just for us, but for the people who’ve backed us along the way.







ABOUT US

Ashford Kitchens and Interiors is a long-established, second generation family-owned business led by Stephen and Grace Flower.



Established in 1984 by Richard and Tracey Flower, we began by serving local people from our showroom in Ashford, Middlesex, by improving our customers’ homes with our passion for design and friendly customer service. In 2014, we opened a second impressive showroom in Farnham Common, Buckinghamshire, and we are proud to say that our family-owned business has grown, and has become a renowned name for quality and first-class service in the South of England.



Today, we remain a truly local, kitchen installation and home renovation service offering an extensive range of bespoke kitchens, bedrooms, and home office designs to suit every taste and budget.



We pride ourselves on our commitment to exceptional customer service and quality craftsmanship.







Beautifully Bespoke Kitchens, Bedrooms, and Home Living Designs.



We specialise in the design, supply, project coordination and installation of quality fitted kitchens, bedrooms and home office spaces. We showcase our extensive range of bespoke designs and beautifully crafted products and materials in our two large and inspiring showrooms in Ashford, Middlesex & Farnham Common, Buckinghamshire.



Serving customers across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Middlesex, Surrey and the surrounding areas since 1984, our family-run business is dedicated to ensuring our customers are satisfied with every step of the process; from our very first meeting, to the day your installation is complete and beyond.



Our friendly team of designers, project coordinators, installers, and specialist tradespeople are on hand to provide top class, professional service, providing exceptional results to turn your house into your dream home.



We pride ourselves on supporting you every step of the way, helping to make your experience with us exciting, enjoyable and straightforward. After many years in the industry, we remain a truly local, friendly business. We want to welcome you to our showrooms in Ashford, Middlesex, and Farnham Common, Buckinghamshire, to take a look at our inspirational displays. Choose Ashford Kitchens & Interiors to bring your new kitchen, bedroom, or home office to life!



“We strive to provide a seamless and efficient service, making communications straightforward from day one, so that you will be delighted with the results. Exceptional service and traditional customer care is at the heart of every project we undertake, and this principle has underpinned our successful family business since 1984.”

Stephen Flower – Owner & Managing Director



View our modern, traditional, and shaker kitchen installations, beautiful bedroom ideas, and energising home office collections for inspiration. Ready to start your interior project with us? Book your Complimentary Design Consultation with a member of our team today.