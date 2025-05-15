NUT-FREE hazelnut-style indulgence – with NO palm oil, NO refined sugar & lower calories than leading brands.



Coming soon to www.sweetfreedom.co.uk RRP: £3.35.



Available for trade too - £20.10 for a case of 6 on the Sweet Freedom website & via Faire.



Love that classic hazelnut-chocolate spread but trying to skip the nuts, palm oil and refined sugar? Say hello to your new obsession, CHOC POT Hazelnot from Sweet Freedom. Launching soon at www.sweetfreedom.co.uk, this dreamy new spread has all the indulgent, creamy chocolate-hazelnut flavour you crave… but with not a single nut in sight. Yep, CHOC POT Hazelnot is totally nut-free and made in a nut-free factory, so it’s safe for those avoiding nuts without missing out on the taste you love.



Naturally sweetened with fruit (apple and carob), there’s no palm oil, no refined sugar, no artificial sweeteners, and just 15 calories per teaspoon, making it a healthier option the whole family can enjoy.



Whether you’re spreading it on toast, drizzling it on porridge, spooning it onto pancakes or sneaking a spoonful straight from the jar (no judgement here!), CHOC POT Hazelnot is here to satisfy those chocolate spread cravings the natural way.



Co-founder Deborah Pyner says:



“CHOC POT Hazelnot has taken time to get just right, but we couldn’t be happier with the result. It’s unbelievably creamy, indulgent and delicious – yet totally natural and a great choice for anyone avoiding nuts. It’s our cheeky (and healthier) take on a certain popular spread… and we know you're going to love it.”

CHOC POT Hazelnot joins the award-winning CHOC POT range (Original and Caramel) – all plant-based, all fruit-sweetened, all delicious.



NOTES TO EDITORS

Behind the Sweet Freedom brand is a small, passionate team, including original co-founder Deborah Pyner. Sweet Freedom is committed to producing ethical, sustainable, plant-based products, all lovingly made right here in the UK, thereby reducing their carbon footprint. Over the years, many of their products have earned prestigious Great Taste Awards, a testament to their exceptional quality and taste. Explore Sweet Freedom’s existing range of syrups and spreads here.



For more information, high-resolution images, or an exclusive discount code for your audience, please reach out to Natasha at natasha@sweetfreedom.co.uk/07903031824.