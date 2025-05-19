DURSLEY, UK, 19th May 2025 - Over half of UK consumers (59%) now cite the quality of ingredients as the most important factor when choosing a ready-made sandwich, according to new research by Mediterranean dairy specialists Futura Foods. This outpaces traditional drivers such as price (51%) and convenience (29%).



Despite ongoing pressure on household budgets, the research revealed that 79% of consumers would be willing to pay more for a sandwich containing premium ingredients - with over half of those (53%) saying they would pay an extra 50p to £1 for better quality.



Rhian Newman, Brand Development Controller at Futura Foods, commented, “Even in tough economic times, people still seek out small moments of comfort and indulgence. It’s what behavioral economists call the ‘lipstick effect’ - where consumers treat themselves to little luxuries that lift their mood without breaking the bank. The ready-made sandwich is a perfect example of that. It’s a daily ritual, an affordable pleasure and increasingly, a product where people want to know exactly what they’re getting. They’re looking for quality, authenticity and simple on-pack cues they can trust. That’s why we believe the brands that will win in this space are the ones that put provenance and ingredient integrity front and centre.”



The study also explored what makes consumers trust that a sandwich contains premium ingredients. Clear labelling came out on top, with 46% agreeing that on-pack claims such as “100% Authentic Greek Feta” would make them more likely to pay a premium. Brand trust followed closely at 45%, with transparency about ingredient sourcing (40%) and certification logos such as Organic or Fairtrade ranking at 31%.



Newman continues, “This research clearly shows that consumer perceptions of value are evolving. Where certifications like Organic or Fairtrade once held strong influence, we’re now seeing demand shift towards clarity and honesty. Brand trust ranked highly - but trust isn’t just a logo, it’s built over time through consistency, transparency and truth. Many shoppers have lost faith in vague claims and legacy standards.



“What consumers want now is straightforward, no-nonsense communication. If a sandwich contains genuine, premium ingredients, they want to see that clearly on-pack. When brands get that right, this research shows they’re willing to pay more for it.”



To meet this demand, Futura Foods is placing greater emphasis on how it communicates the provenance and authenticity of its dairy products. As part of this, they are leading in support of transparency as the first dairy company to establish and implement isotope testing within the continental dairy industry with strategic partners Food Forensics, to scientifically verify milk origin claims for Greek and Cypriot cheese - an approach that supports the integrity of PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) labelling.



With consumer expectations shifting towards greater clarity and honesty, proving quality, not just claiming it, has become essential. This level of verification helps protect the entire supply chain - ensuring farmers are paid fairly for what they produce, retailers have confidence in their suppliers and consumers know they’re getting what they’re paying for.



