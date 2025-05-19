LONDON, 19 May 2025 — Move over roses, a new star is blooming at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, and she has four legs and a wagging tail.



While show gardens dazzled and celebrities posed, it was Violet, a 9-week-old black Labrador puppy in training with Terry Blackmore Search Dogs, who stole the show on press day, making a beeline for a beautifully styled Breeze House garden gazebo, designed in collaboration with British lifestyle brand Sophie Allport.



On display in Royal Hospital Way, this eye-catching display blends indoor-outdoor living with space for all the family. Violet made an early inspection of the styled Breeze House and decided to settle in for a little break, clearly approving of the collaboration.



“This collaboration is a celebration of everything we love about British gardens: nature, joy, and a little muddy-pawed mischief,” said Andrew Peck, Breeze House’s founder.



“Dogs are part of the family, especially in the garden,” said Sophie Allport. “It’s wonderful to be part of a RHS Chelsea Flower Show moment that celebrates that.”



Not Just a Pretty Pup

Though Violet may be new to the showground, she’s already walking in the pawprints of some exceptional working dogs. Handled by Nicola from Terry Blackmore Search Dogs K9 Ltd — a team with a trusted, longstanding partnership with the RHS — Violet is part of the next generation of explosive search dogs.



These highly trained canines undergo a demanding programme that includes 6 to 8 weeks of intensive instruction and a minimum of 320 hours of operational experience before earning their working licence.



The team plays a vital behind-the-scenes role at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, helping ensure the safety of all attendees and exhibitors. The dogs stay overnight on-site and are among the first friendly faces visitors see at the main entrance each day — a reassuring and much-loved presence at the show.



As the saying goes among RHS regulars: “They come for the dogs and stay for the flowers.”



www.sophieallport.com/collections/breeze-house



www.breezehouse.co.uk/sophieallport



About Breeze House: For over 30 years, Breeze House has helped people get closer to nature. As the maker of the UK’s first luxury thatched garden gazebo, Breeze House is on a mission to ensure that the famously unpredictable British weather doesn’t spoil the fun of being outdoors. Crafted from the finest quality materials and designed with weatherproof features, every Breeze House lets you enjoy nature in comfort and style.



About Sophie Allport: Since 2007, Sophie Allport has been creating timeless homewares and accessories inspired by nature. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to celebrate the beauty and charm of everyday life, from sitting down with a cup of tea in your favourite mug to beautifully styling the table for a special family occasion.



