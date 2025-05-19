GILLINGHAM, DORSET — Just months after opening its doors in September 2024, The Kaffee, a family-run coffee shop in the heart of Gillingham, has been awarded Gold in three regional award categories, including the coveted title of Best Business of the Year.



Managed by 25-year-old Toni alongside his family, The Kaffee has quickly gained a reputation for its outstanding speciality coffee, artisan cakes, and welcoming community atmosphere. ‘The Kaffee’ has received glowing feedback and an outpouring of support from locals and visitors alike.



“We’ve been blown away by the response,” says Toni. “Winning these awards so soon after opening is such an honour — it means the world to us.”



Following its early success, The Kaffee is now evolving into a day-to-night destination, having just secured its alcohol licence. Starting July 2025, The Kaffée will introduce evening service on Fridays and Saturdays, offering handcrafted cocktails, wine, and curated events in a relaxed, intimate setting.



“We’re excited to create more special memories with our customers — not just over a great coffee, but with incredible cocktails and an atmosphere to match,” Toni adds.



Plans are already in motion for live jazz nights, seasonal tasting events, and collaborations with local musicians and makers, further establishing The Kaffee as a vibrant hub in Gillingham’s growing cultural and hospitality scene.



