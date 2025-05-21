Ryanair’s polarising use of edgy online humour has helped it sharpen its brand identity and grow followers, new research by Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU), has found.



The study analysed a 4.5-million-word dataset of Ryanair tweets posted between October 2020 and March 2023. During this period, the budget carrier shifted its digital tone, using sarcastic and confrontational humour while commenting on contentious topics such as vaccination, celebrity scandals, and political affairs, says Ursula Lutzky, Associate Professor at WU’s Department of Business Communication.



Among the topics Ryanair weighed in on were sports events, including Formula 1 and tennis, celebrity misbehaviour (e.g. James Corden), and global politics (e.g. Boris Johnson). Most of these themes had little to do with air travel but consistently attracted online attention.



The findings show that humour intensified the polarizing effect of Ryanair’s posts, but also boosted user interaction, as people reacted passionately, both positively and negatively.



Known for its poor service and poor customer satisfaction, voted ‘worst airline’ in Europe six years in a row before the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryanair has leaned into its notoriety.



This bold strategy has worked for a brand that prioritizes visibility and online participation over traditional reputation metrics.



“Controversy has become a tool,” the researchers say. “For Ryanair, it’s less about universal approval and more about staying in the spotlight. In the digital space, that can be a winning formula.”



Despite dividing its audience and increasing polarization, Ryanair’s strategy succeeded in sparking conversation, growing engagement, and embedding the airline more deeply in broader social and cultural debates.



The study was published in the journal Discourse, Context & Media.



