“Whether you're a culture-seeker, food adventurer, or wine lover, Georgia is a revelation”, says Master of Wine Sarah Abbott

Georgia, one of the world’s oldest winemaking countries and a rising star in the UK wine scene, is now easier to reach. EasyJet and British Airways have started new direct routes to Tbilisi from the UK, opening a gateway to one of the most exciting and soulful destinations for lovers of food, wine, and culture.

For curious travellers and wine aficionados, this is an exciting opportunity to discover a country where ancient traditions meet modern expression—especially through its world-renowned wines.

“Whether you're a culture-seeker, food adventurer, or wine lover, Georgia is a revelation”, says Master of Wine Sarah Abbott, who leads the Wines of Georgia UK campaign. “The hospitality is heartfelt, the landscapes are breath-taking, and the wines are some of the most distinctive and authentic you’ll ever taste.”

And if you can’t visit Georgia directly, now is the time to try its wines available on UK shelves. From supermarkets such as M&S and Waitrose, specialist retailers like Majestic, and most independent wine shops in the UK - there is something for every price point and wine style.

UK imports of Georgian wine in 2024 surged by 72% year-on-year, reflecting a powerful momentum. Increasingly, buyers, importers, and sommeliers are tuning into Georgia’s unique wine story—from its ancient qvevri-fermented orange wine to its refined, age-worthy red wines from Georgia’s unique, indigenous grape varieties.

At the heart of Georgian winemaking lies an 8,000-year-old tradition that’s gaining fresh attention from British drinkers looking for something authentic, characterful, and meaningful. With standout quality in the £9–£20 retail category, Georgian wines are proving they can punch well above their weight on British shelves and wine lists.

“This is a pivotal time for Georgia in the UK wine scene,” Abbott added. “Consumers are increasingly seeking authenticity, character, and value—and Georgian wines deliver on all fronts. With compelling provenance and standout quality, they offer a fresh, exciting choice for wine lovers and trade alike.”

From feasting in the vibrant capital of Tbilisi to wine tastings in the rolling vineyards of Kakheti, Georgia offers an unforgettable mix of discovery and delight. Now, with these new direct flights, visiting this fascinating country—and experiencing its wines at the source—has never been easier.



ENDS



Notes to Editors

Samples available: if you’d like to try some samples of Georgian wines available in UK retail, please let us know.



British Airways Press Release

Easyjet Press Release

For more information, interviews, or high-res images, please contact:

Madeleine Waters madeleine@weareco.co.uk. 07778 702221

Image library can be viewed here