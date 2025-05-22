This season, Italian gelato meets the serene world of matcha as Badiani 1932, the legendary Florentine gelato brand, partners with premium ceremonial-grade matcha specialists OMGTEA to launch an innovative, limited-edition matcha gelato, just in time for the summer season.

Now available in select Badiani shops in London & Brighton, the collaboration features a carefully curated selection of matcha drinks, affogatos and desserts that blend Italian indulgence with the clean, earthy depth of Japanese matcha. The hero of the menu? A brand-new OMGTEA Gelato, made using 100% organic matcha, which can be enjoyed on its own or as part of Badiani’s beloved desserts.

The full range includes:



ICED MATCHA LATTE COLLECTION

A refreshing twist on tradition, these matcha drinks are topped with Badiani’s gelato:



Matcha Iced Latte £4.20 - A clean, classic pour of chilled matcha and milk of choice.





Matcha Buontalenti Iced £5 - Featuring Badiani’s legendary Buontalenti gelato whipped into a silky foam for a matcha-meets-milkshake experience



Matcha Strawberry Iced £5 - Sweet, fruity and refreshing, this drink matches strawberry gelato foam with earthy matcha for the ultimate paring





MATCHA AFFOGATO COLLECTION

The ultimate fusion of gelato and matcha:



Matcha Affogato £6.50 - A scoop of Badiani’s signature Buontalenti gelato finished with a vibrant matcha pour





Double Matcha Affogato £6.50 - Matcha gelato paired with a matcha shot





Dirty Matcha Affogato £6.50 - A bold and creamy blend where matcha meets espresso for the perfect energising pick-me-up





This collaboration reflects the shared passion of both brands: Badiani’s commitment to artisanal Italian gelato and OMGTEA’s mission to deliver authentic, high-quality matcha with purpose and purity.



The new matcha menu is available now for a limited time at select Badiani locations in London and Brighton. Whether you’re a long-time matcha fan or a curious newcomer, this collection is sure to cool you down and pick you up this summer.

Badiani’s Heritage: Perfecting the art of gelato making for over 90 years



Founded in Florence in 1932, Badiani has a rich history of crafting exceptional gelato. The heritage is deeply rooted in the legacy of Paolo Pomposi, whose passion for gelato was inherited from his father, a master gelato maker. Paolo's innovative approach mirrors that of Bernardo Buontalenti, the Florentine creator of gelato, focusing on creativity and the finest ingredients.

Badiani’s signature flavour, named Buontalenti in honour of the inventor, is crafted with only four ingredients: cream, milk, sugar and eggs. This flavour embodies the art of gelato making, focusing on quality and tradition.



About Badiani Gelato

Badiani Gelato, founded in Florence in 1932, is renowned for its authentic Italian gelato. With the original, iconic shop in Florence, Badiani expanded to the UK in 2015, and now has thirteen stores in London and one outside the capital in Brighton, six in Spain and Five more shops in Tuscany and most recently, they have opened their first location in France, in The Carrousel du Louvre.



Badiani’s laboratory is the only one to use a zero waste water system: the brand invested in a system that constantly reuses the same water to ensure the correct functioning of the machines. They also buy their products locally to support local farmers, respect the territoriality and limit the transport movement.