In a dramatic new move shaking up the online dating world, UK-based dating app Wisp has officially banned ghosting, making it one of the first platforms in the world to impose real consequences on flaky behaviour that’s long plagued singles.



According to Wisp, the app which focuses on getting singles off their phones and onto real-life dates, users who fail to show up for confirmed meets or disappear in the middle of setting up a date will face suspensions or permanent bans from the platform.



Ghosting – where someone suddenly cuts off all communication without explanation – has become one of modern dating’s biggest frustrations. But while most apps turn a blind eye, Wisp is drawing a line.



The dating app’s ghosting policy follows a damning poll of 1,200 UK singles conducted by Wisp (https://www.wisp.global), revealing that 89% have been ghosted on a dating app, while two-thirds (66%) said it made them anxious or less likely to keep dating. An overwhelming 81% said dating apps should take tougher action against users who vanish without warning – and Wisp is delivering.



According to Wisp’s in-house dating expert Sylvia Linzalone, the ban is a necessary intervention. “We don’t think honesty should be optional,” she said. “Dating apps have let bad behaviour slide for too long. Ghosting isn’t harmless – it’s confusing, confidence-knocking, and disrespectful. If you can’t show up or communicate appropriately, Wisp isn’t for you.”



The app is already known for doing things differently. Wisp skips endless swiping in favour of helping singles lock in real-life dates fast – and it’s the only UK dating app to offer a guaranteed-date-or-your-money-back promise. You only pay when a date is confirmed – and it’s currently free for a limited time. No subscriptions, no chat that goes nowhere, and no ghosting.



The move to ban ghosting comes as growing numbers of daters voice frustration over what Wisp calls “low-effort culture” in modern apps – from superficial swiping to inbox dead-ends and toxic behaviour.



“Dating should feel exciting, not like unpaid emotional admin,” Linzalone added. “We want to build a community where people actually show up – emotionally and literally.”



As traditional dating giants face mounting criticism over ghosting, scams and bad behaviour, Wisp’s crackdown is likely to spark debate – and, for many singles, relief.



With ghosting now officially against the rules, Wisp is raising the bar – and sending a clear message: if you’re not going to show up, don’t show up on Wisp.



Wisp is a UK-based dating app designed to get people off their phones and onto real-life dates. Unlike traditional apps that rely on endless messaging and passive swiping, Wisp only charges users once a date is confirmed.



The platform is free for a limited time and comes with a guaranteed-date-or-your-money-back promise.



