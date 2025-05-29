Tired of leaving your best friend behind on city breaks? You're not alone! More and more dog owners are craving adventures they can share with their canine companions.



But finding truly dog-friendly destinations can be ruff! So which city breaks offer the best breaks if you’re looking for great dog walks?



Hills Pets Nutrition has crunched the numbers to find out. We've analysed 119 locations across the UK, crunching the numbers on everything from scenic trails to dog-friendly parks, to reveal the ultimate city break destinations for you and your four-legged friend. Perfect if you’re looking for the ultimate dog-walking break!



Cities were analysed on a number of dog-walk friendly factors including no. of nature and wildlife areas, proximity to National Parks, no. of picturesque trails, no. of dog parks per capita, no. of public parks and dog walk routes, elevation, crime safety, population density to avoid other walkers, and weather including sunshine hours, rainfall, and temperature. All of these factors were given weighted scores and ranked to reveal the top 10 cities, top 10 towns, and top 10 non-Uk spots.



Top 10 City Break Destinations for Dog Walkies



Here are the top 10 cities in the UK where you and your dog can enjoy the perfect getaway with some great walks:

1. Southampton:

2. St. Albans:

3. Bath:

4. Leeds:

5. Norwich:

6. Leicester:

7. Oxford:

8. Sheffield:

9. Birmingham:

10. Cambridge:



The top towns are Bury, Guildford, Sutton Coldfield, Maidstone and Weston-Super-Mare.



The full list, including top 10 towns and non-English locations can be found here too: https://www.hillspet.co.uk/dog-care/healthcare/the-top-towns...



We spoke to Dr Hillary Pearce, a veterinarian who partners with Hills Pets, and asked her what makes a city doggy friendly:



"From my perspective, a city is most “dog-friendly” if it has access to safe walking routes, green spaces, and accessible veterinary practices. Some cities go even further by welcoming dog-walkers and dogs into businesses like pubs. Public water access points are also a fantastic thing to have to help keep dogs and owners active safely."



