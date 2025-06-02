Glastonbury, UK – June 2025 —



This Pride Month, The Hollow Vale, a new queer-led fantasy novel rooted in the mists and myths of Somerset, offers something quietly radical: an independently published story about loss, exile, and chosen family, written from the edge—both geographically and emotionally.



Written by Alexander Paul Burton, a queer British-Canadian author originally from Somerset, The Hollow Vale is a sweeping tale of a crumbling kingdom haunted by memory and war. Drawing inspiration from the legends and landscapes of Glastonbury and the South West—where ancient ruins whisper, and belonging is always being renegotiated—the book is equal parts fantasy epic and introspective elegy.



Released during Pride Month, the novel is not a loud banner-waving event, but a small act of reclamation. “I grew up near the Vale of Avalon, surrounded by myth but never quite seeing myself in it,” Burton says. “This is a story for anyone who’s ever felt like they don’t fit the mould. It’s for the misfits who still believe in magic.”



Entirely self-published and illustrated, The Hollow Vale was made without literary agents, marketing teams, or funding bodies—just sheer persistence, late nights, and an unwavering belief that queer voices belong in the heart of our oldest storytelling traditions.



Alongside the novel, Burton has released original music inspired by the book, as well as hand-drawn maps and lore documents that expand the world for readers and musicians alike. A hardcover collector’s edition will follow later this year.



Rather than self-congratulation, Burton’s message to aspiring writers is one of quiet encouragement: “You don’t need permission. You don’t need perfection. You just need the guts to start. Your story matters.”



About the Author



Alexander Paul Burton grew up near Glastonbury and now lives in Toronto. His work spans fantasy, memoir, queer romance, and classical music, often blending nostalgia with philosophical reflection. The Hollow Vale is the first book in a broader series rooted in the mythic and emotional landscapes of Britain.



Availability



The Hollow Vale is available through Amazon, Waterstones, IngramSpark, and select independent bookshops across the UK and Canada. For media or retail enquiries, visit www.alexanderpaulburton.com