3 June 2025 – ProScope, the NetSuite native SuiteApp for managing complex projects, today announced that Novus Power, a UK-based high voltage infrastructure specialist, has selected ProScope to power its operations as it scales rapidly across the renewable energy sector.



Focused on delivering turnkey solutions across design, procurement, construction and commissioning of Extra High Voltage substations and Balance of Plant for renewable energy projects, Novus Power recognised the value in starting with a solution built on proven industry practices. By adopting ProScope from day one, the company is aligning its operations with the way the software is designed, setting a strong foundation for future growth.



“Starting strong was critical,” said Andreas Fritzsche, Founder and CEO of Novus Power. “Having experienced ProScope at a previous company, we knew it would give us seamless control over every phase of our projects, from planning to delivery. A single source of truth means better decisions and faster growth.”



ProScope will provide Novus Power with key project capabilities including subcontractor management with CIS compliance, project-based procurement, tracking of client and subcontractor retentions, resource scheduling and invoicing with support for applications for payment. In addition, ProScope will integrate with Microsoft Teams and SharePoint to enhance team collaboration and document control across projects.



Dean Gardner, Managing Director at ProScope, commented, “Novus Power’s rapid momentum in the high voltage infrastructure space is a great match for our solution. We’re very proud to provide the foundation that will support their vision and future growth.”



By implementing NetSuite and ProScope, Novus Power will benefit from a unified, scalable system that delivers a single version of the truth, enables data-driven decision making, and simplifies the management of complex projects, which are critical advantages in a competitive market.



About Novus Power

Novus Power was founded in 2024 by CEO Andreas Fritzsche, who previously launched and led a business that delivered approximately 20% of the UK’s battery energy storage projects. After selling his shareholding in 2023, he established Novus Power to bring a sharper focus to high voltage infrastructure and grid connection services.

The company specializes in 132kV grid connections and customer main substations for ground-mounted solar and battery energy storage projects.

Learn more at www.novus-power.com



About ProScope

ProScope is a native NetSuite SuiteApp designed for complex, project-driven businesses. Built for industries like construction, energy, and oil and gas, ProScope extends NetSuite’s capabilities with powerful tools for job costing, resource management, procurement, billing, HSEQ, and more. Its deep integration with NetSuite ensures a single, consistent view of your projects from cost to completion.

Read more at www.proscope.cloud



