Press Release – For Immediate Distribution



A new on-demand beauty delivery app is hitting London later this Summer — and we’re inviting beauty, fragrance, skincare, and personal care brands to join us ahead of the official launch!



DropGlam is the UK’s first 1-hour delivery app for beauty and personal care products — think UberEats, but for your go-to mascara when you’ve run out just before a date! Designed for savvy beauty lovers who want what they need now, DropGlam will offer fast, reliable access to a wide range of beauty essentials across London.



We’re currently onboarding the first 500 retailers and stockists across Central London — including Soho, Mayfair, Fitzrovia, Covent Garden and more — as part of our exclusive pre-launch rollout. This is a unique opportunity for brands to gain early exposure, be featured in our high-profile Pride in London campaign (5 July), and connect directly with London’s beauty-conscious crowd.





???? Who We’re Looking For

Beauty, skincare, fragrance, and grooming brands

Brands with retail presence or stockists in London

Products ideal for fast-moving, on-the-go customers



✅ Early Partners Will Benefit From:

- Free onboarding (before 1 August 2025)

- Logo placement on DropGlam’s website and campaign materials

- Inclusion in social content, media features & Pride Day giveaways

- Priority access to delivery partnerships post-launch



If you represent a relevant brand or client and want to get involved, we’d love to hear from you!



--- ENDS ---



Media Contact:

Kai Lutterodt

Campaign Lead – DropGlam Soho & Central London Launch

???? pr@mysohotimes.co.uk / kai@mysohotimes.com

???? www.dropglam.com

???? +44 (0)7533 797 231