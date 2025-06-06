Tesco Mobile



As nearly 80% of parents express concern over their child’s online safety ahead of the transition to secondary school, Tesco Mobile and Internet Matters have joined forces with award-winning children’s author and illustrator, Rob Biddulph to launch a powerful new initiative: the ‘Online Safety Champion’. This nationwide campaign is designed to help children become confident, informed digital citizens through creativity and imagination*.



New research commissioned by Tesco Mobile and Internet Matters reveals that 79% of parents with children in Year 6 are worried about online risks such as bullying, peer pressure, and exposure to new platforms. Alarmingly, nearly half (49%) of children in this age group share these concerns, with 57% specifically anxious about bullying and peer pressure*.



Despite growing awareness, many children struggle to retain online safety messages. Three in four parents (76%) ** worry their children forget how to stay safe online, and a quarter (24%) ** admit they don’t feel confident in their child’s ability to navigate the digital world independently.



To address this, Tesco Mobile and Internet Matters have launched a creative competition inviting children to design their own superhero-style ‘Online Safety Champion’ — a character that will become part of Digital Matters, Internet Matters’ interactive platform for teaching online safety in schools. The initiative aims to make online safety education engaging, memorable, and fun.



The competition is fronted by award-winning children’s author, illustrator, and TV presenter Rob Biddulph, who will also serve as a judge and campaign ambassador.



“Online safety is such an important topic, but it can be hard to get kids to really engage with it,” said Rob Biddulph. “By turning it into something fun and creative — like designing their own champion character — we’re helping children feel more confident, involved and informed. I can’t wait to see what they come up with.”



The campaign is grounded in research showing that creative learning significantly boosts engagement and retention, with 83%** of adults believing that creative platforms help children retain information more effectively. Drawing and character creation emerged as a top choice, with 64% **of parents saying it’s the most effective creative activity for learning.



“As children transition to secondary school, this period can bring new digital experiences, from getting their first phone and travelling to school with their device, to downloading apps for learning,” said Ghislaine Bombusa, Content and Digital Director at Internet Matters. “It’s a critical moment to equip them with the tools to stay safe. This competition is designed to help children understand the new risks and build the confidence and skills they need to stay safe in a fun, engaging and creative way.”



Tesco Mobile’s Chief Technology Officer, Sally Marriott, added:



“We believe every family should have the tools to stay connected and stay safe. By partnering with Internet Matters and Rob Biddulph, we’re giving children a chance to express themselves, learn vital skills and become champions for online safety in their own communities.”



Prizes and Entry Details



Only schools can enter, and parents can share the competition with their child’s school to encourage them to take part.



The winning school will receive a GBP £7,500 prize, including a GBP £500 Tesco gift card, and a special visit from Rob Biddulph, who will host a creative drawing session. Second and third place schools will receive GBP £5,000 and GBP £2,500 respectively, each including a GBP £500 Tesco gift card.



Teachers and parents can download the competition pack now at:

???? https://www.internetmatters.org/digital-matters/online-safet...



Entries close on 20 June 2025.







About Internet Matters:







Internet Matters (internetmatters.org) is a not-for-profit, industry-funded members body that helps families stay safe online, providing resources for parents, carers and educational professionals. It was established in 2014 by BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media O2 and its members include Meta, Samsung Electronics UK, Roblox and TikTok. Internet Matters is a member of the Executive Board of UKCIS (UK Council for Internet Safety), where it leads the working group for vulnerable users. It works with partners from across the industry, government and third sector to raise awareness and provide advice on the issues affecting children in the digital age, including cyberbullying, screen time, digital resilience, extreme content, privacy and exploitation.



Because children deserve a safe digital world.







About Digital Matters



Digital Matters is an interactive platform that supports teachers to teach children aged 9-11 how to stay safe and make smart choices online. There are also resources that parents can also use at home to continue their child’s online safety learning. Educators can register for free to get access to full lesson resources, including lesson plans, slides and teaching guides, as well as the interactive activities.







