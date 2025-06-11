A new course to develop the next generation of youth workers who will make a lasting impact on young people’s lives is being launched by Nottingham Trent University (NTU).



The new Level 6 Youth Worker Integrated Degree Apprenticeship, is designed for individuals from all backgrounds and features a blend of academic study and real-world experience. It offers a flexible, fully funded pathway for organisations to professionalise their teams and strengthen their youth support services.



With the spotlight brighter than ever on the plight of Britain’s young people, the UK government undertaking a major initiative to strengthen youth services , and debate still being sparked daily thanks to TV show Adolescence, the course has been developed in partnership with the Joint Negotiating Committee (JNC) and the National Youth Agency (NYA). It aims to ensure that practitioners are trained to a recognised level of professional competence and are equipped to work with young people in a safe, ethical and effective way.



NTU has also designed the course to meet the growing demand for qualified youth work professionals across schools, charities, and local authorities, particularly at a time when many organisations are under pressure to do more with less.



As an expert in delivering Ofsted Outstanding apprenticeships, NTU has developed the course with its apprentices in mind, offering a blended delivery of in person and at-home learning, tutor support and course content which is tailored for sector realities. Employers wishing to send staff on the course also benefit in being able to retain valuable staff, raise the quality of provision, and develop a workforce that is better equipped to meet the needs of their organisation.



The course is led by Lisa Wardle, an experienced youth work professional who has dedicated her career to supporting young people in a variety of settings, from youth centres to schools, where she worked as a Pastoral Manager for those at risk of exclusion.



Lisa Wardle, Deputy Head of Department for Social Work, Care and Community at NTU and former school-based youth worker, said: “Youth work is a profession, not just a job. Youth workers play a vital role in engaging ‘hard-to-reach’ young people: those who may be at risk of offending, struggling with mental health, or disengaged from education and employment - helping protect, nurture and inspire them to make positive choices and seize opportunities that will shape their futures. This apprenticeship empowers employers to grow confident, capable staff who can engage young people early, address complex needs, and help them stay on track in education and in life.”



This apprenticeship is a particularly powerful solution for schools and colleges who are increasingly being asked to provide so much more than education and might be looking to upskill pastoral and inclusion staff and better equip them to deal with children’s wellbeing, behaviour and attendance issues.



Lisa Wardle adds: “When I worked in schools, I saw how vital it was to have staff who could build relationships with young people at risk of disengaging. Qualified youth workers bring a depth of understanding and a toolkit of approaches that help schools support pupils more effectively, reduce exclusions, and improve outcomes — both in the classroom and beyond.”



Jemma Jackson, Apprenticeships Business Account Manager at NTU, adds: “This apprenticeship is about closing a regional skills gap while strengthening youth services. It offers a meaningful, fully funded route for employers to professionalise their teams and deliver greater impact for young people - and with NTU’s apprenticeship provision rated Outstanding by Ofsted, they can be confident they’re working with a provider that understands how to support both learners and employers at every stage.”



Why NTU’s Youth Worker Degree Apprenticeship Stands Out

• A Blended Learning Model: Designed to fit around work commitments, this apprenticeship combines on-campus learning one day every other week with guided online study, allowing students to learn at their own pace. This blended model supports those working in schools, charities, and community settings, ensuring they can earn while they learn without disrupting their work.

• Designed Exclusively for Youth Workers: NTU’s apprenticeship is a dedicated, profession-specific programme. Developed by JNC-qualified lecturers, a Professor of Youth and Community Work, and an Associate Professor of Youth Research, the curriculum is tailored to the realities of youth work, ensuring apprentices gain the exact knowledge and skills needed in the sector.

• Strategic alignment: By aligning with the government’s Youth Work Strategy, NTU ensures apprentices graduate with skills that are highly relevant to the sector’s needs.

• Exceptional Career Progression: This apprenticeship provides a clear pathway to senior roles such as Youth Work Manager or Strategic Lead. The programme’s strong focus on leadership and enterprise also prepares apprentices for further study and professional development.

• Unmatched Professional Networks: Apprentices gain access to NTU’s Professional Practitioner Network (PPN), connecting them with experienced youth workers, mentors, and sector leaders. They will also benefit from NTU’s Youth Research Group, which produces cutting-edge, practice-based research to inform and enhance teaching.

• Dedicated Support for Students and Employers: Each apprentice is assigned a personal tutor, and those needing GCSE Maths and English will receive additional support to meet entry requirements. Employers also benefit from specialist account management support provided by NTU, ensuring a seamless apprenticeship experience.



NTU’s Youth Worker Degree Apprenticeship is more than just a qualification, it is a commitment to strengthening the youth work sector, equipping professionals with the skills they need to guide, support, and empower young people.



For more information about the Youth Worker Degree Apprenticeship, visit the course page on NTU’s website or contact Jemma Jackson, NTU Business Account Manager, jemma.jackson@ntu.ac.uk I 0115 848 4135



-ENDS-



Further Information:

Delilah Pollard / Rose Olive

delilah@holywowpr.com / rose@holywowpr.com



Notes To Editors



About Nottingham Trent University

Nottingham Trent University (NTU) has been named UK ‘University of the Year’ five times in six years, (Times Higher Education Awards 2017, The Guardian University Awards 2019, The Times and Sunday Times 2018 and 2023, Whatuni Student Choice Awards 2023) and is consistently one of the top performing modern universities in the UK. It is also now one of a small number of universities in the UK providing apprenticeship programmes graded ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.



It is the 3rd best modern university in the UK (The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023). Students have voted NTU 1st in the UK for student employability (Uni Compare 2025)

NTU is the 5th largest UK institution by student numbers, with over 40,000 students and more than 4,400 staff located across six campuses. It has an international student population of almost 7,000 and an NTU community representing over 160 countries.



NTU owns two Queen’s Anniversary Prizes for outstanding achievements in research (2015, 2021). The first recognises NTU’s research on the safety and security of global citizens. The second was awarded for research in science, engineering, arts and humanities to investigate and restore cultural objects, buildings and heritage. The Research Excellence Framework (2021) classed 83% of NTU’s research activity as either world-leading or internationally excellent.



NTU was awarded GOLD in the national 2023 Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) assessment, as it was in 2019.



NTU is a top 10 for sport (British Universities and Colleges Sport league table 2023).



NTU is the most environmentally sustainable university in the UK and second in the world (UI Green Metric University World Rankings, 2023).