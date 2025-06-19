OPIT AI Copilot has been trained on OPIT’s entire educational archive developed over the past three years

OPIT - Open Institute of Technology, a global online educational institution, has launched its very own AI agent: OPIT AI Copilot. The institution is amongst the first in Europe to introduce a custom AI assistant for students and faculty.



Developed by an in-house team of faculty, engineers, and researchers, OPIT AI Copilot has been trained on OPIT’s entire educational archive developed over the past three years, including 131 courses, around 3,500 hours of video content, and 320 certified assessments, amongst other content.



Due to this, OPIT AI Copilot can provide responses that adapt in real-time to the student’s progress, offering direct links to referenced sources within the virtual learning environment.



It can also “see” exactly where the student is in their course modules, avoids revealing information from unreleased modules, and provides consistent guidance for a fully integrated learning experience. During exams, it switches to “anti-cheating” mode, detecting the exam period and automatically transitioning from a study assistant to basic research tool, disabling direct answers on exam topics.



The AI assistant operates and interacts 24/7, bridging time zones for a community of 350 students from over 80 countries, many of whom are working professionals. This is crucial for those balancing online study with work and personal commitments.



OPIT AI Copilot also supports faculty and staff by grading assignments and generating educational materials, freeing up resources for teaching. It offers professors and tutors self-assessment tools and feedback rubrics that cut correction time by up to 30%.



OPIT AI Copilot was unveiled during the event “AI Agents and the Future of Higher Education” hosted at Microsoft Italy in Milan, bringing together representatives from some of the world’s most prestigious academic institutions to discuss the impact of AI in education. This featured talks from OPIT Rector Francesco Profumo and founder and director Riccardo Ocleppo, as well as Danielle Barrios O’Neill from Royal College of Art and Francisco Machín from IE University.



Through live demos and panel discussions, the event explored how the technological revolution is redefining study, teaching, and interaction between students, educators, and institutions, opening new possibilities for the future of university education.



“We’re in the midst of a deep transformation, where AI is no longer just a tool: it’s an environment, a context that radically changes how we learn, teach, and create. But we must be cautious: it’s not a shortcut. It’s a cultural, ethical, and pedagogical challenge, and to meet it we need the courage to shift perspectives, rethink traditional models, and build solid bridges between human and artificial intelligence,” says Professor Profumo.



“We want to put technology at the service of higher education. We’re ready to develop solutions not only for our own students, but also to share with other global institutions that are eager to innovate the learning experience, to face a future in education that’s fast approaching,” says Ocleppo.



A mobile app is already scheduled for release this autumn, alongside features for downloading exercises, summaries, and concept maps.



A demonstration of OPIT AI Copilot can be seen here.



