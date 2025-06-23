Cheshire, UK, 23rd June 2025:

Cobalt Systems, a UK-based manufacturer of print and apply labelling systems and barcode solutions integrator, has today announced the launch of its latest innovation: the NEXUS20 Linerless Print and Apply range. The new systems represent a significant step forward for businesses seeking to increase operational efficiency while reducing their environmental footprint.



Part of the established NEXUS20 series, Cobalt’s new linerless technology uses direct thermal linerless media from UPM Adhesive Materials (previously UPM Raflatac), eliminating the need for traditional label backing materials. This approach reduces raw material usage by up to 50%, cuts waste, and allows for more labels per roll, decreasing changeover time and improving uptime on production lines.



The new NEXUS20 Linerless system is designed to run with linerless media in standard 4” and 6” widths, offering exceptional flexibility. Once loaded, the machine prints, cuts, and applies each label to the required length. This eliminates the need for ribbons and significantly increases output; each reel delivers double the yield of a comparable linered reel of the same outer diameter meaning fewer roll changes, lower storage requirements, and reduced shipping costs.



"Bringing a linerless solution to market wasn't something we approached lightly,” explains Tony Hunt, Managing Director and Founder of Cobalt Systems. “We’ve

invested significant time in research, development, and rigorous field testing to ensure our NEXUS20 Linerless Print and Apply range meets the same exacting standards our customers have come to expect from Cobalt. This isn’t just about adopting new technology, it’s about giving our customers complete confidence in a solution that performs reliably, day in and day out, in the most demanding environments, whilst delivering all the benefits of linerless labels."



Designed and manufactured entirely at Cobalt’s facility in Wardle, Cheshire, the new systems offer high application speeds, high print resolution, and seamless integration with existing infrastructure. They are ideal for a range of sectors, including food and beverage, logistics, FMCG, and pharmaceutical packaging.



The move aligns with growing industry demand for more sustainable packaging and labelling practices. As a carbon-neutral business since 2022, Cobalt continues to lead by example in supporting the UK manufacturing sector’s shift toward environmentally responsible operations.



"Sustainability targets for manufacturers are only becoming more ambitious, and rightly so," added Hunt. "Linerless labelling represents a smart and effective step forward in reducing material waste and carbon impact. When combined with the fact that these systems are manufactured in the UK by a certified carbon-neutral company, it’s a solution that not only supports operational efficiency but also helps our customers move meaningfully toward their environmental goals."



Cobalt’s linerless solutions are built on over 25 years of engineering experience and are backed by the company’s industry-leading three-year warranty, supported by UK-based installation and service teams. The NEXUS20 Linerless, along with much of Cobalt’s automation portfolio, can be viewed and demonstrated at the company’s Manufacturing Facility and Visitor’s Centre in Wardle, Cheshire.



For further information about Cobalt Systems visit www.cobaltis.co.uk



