Achieving Investor in Innovations from IKE Institute marks a significant milestone in our journey, validating our pursuit of excellence and innovation

The Innovation and Knowledge Exchange (IKE Institute) is pleased to announce that BE-ST (Built Environment - Smarter Transformation), Scotland's premier construction and built environment innovation hub, has successfully attained the prestigious Investor in Innovations (I3) accreditation.



The distinguished award, aligned closely with the international ISO standards for innovation management (ISO 56002:2019 and ISO 56001:2024), recognises BE-ST’s exceptional practices in cultivating innovation that significantly contributes to transforming the built environment sector.



Since 2013, the Investor in Innovations (I3) framework represents the gold standard in innovation assessment, offering organisations a comprehensive evaluation of their innovation processes, strategies, culture, and outcomes. Through a robust, meticulous validation process conducted by expert academic and senior industrial evaluators from the IKE Institute’s Innovation Council, organisations undergo a rigorous assessment across critical areas such as strategy alignment, leadership commitment, innovation systems, and tangible impact. The structured and demanding nature of the assessment ensures that only organisations demonstrating outstanding innovation capabilities achieve the I3 accreditation.



Douglass Morrison, Chief Executive Officer at BE-ST, said, "Achieving Investor in Innovations from IKE Institute marks a significant milestone in our journey, validating our pursuit of excellence and innovation. This accreditation has helped us showcase our continuous efforts to drive sustainable, impactful changes within Scotland’s built environment. It sets a compelling benchmark for others within our industry to aspire toward."



Professor Sam Medhat, CEO of the IKE Institute, underscored the significance of BE-ST's achievement, stating, "BE-ST has set an exemplary standard in innovation leadership and strategic integration. Their rigorous, systematic approach has clearly demonstrated how embedding innovation at every organisational level can yield remarkable and measurable results. This accreditation is a testament to their excellence, and serves as an inspiring example to other organisations seeking to maximise their innovative potential."



The Investor in Innovations accreditation not only recognises outstanding innovation, but also guides organisations on a continuous improvement journey, enabling them to strategically enhance their innovation capabilities and sustain competitive advantage.



Organisations that achieve the accreditation stand out for their pioneering practices, becoming role models in their sectors and drawing increased trust and confidence from stakeholders and partners.



-END-



About the Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange (IKE Institute) https://ikeinstitute.org



The IKE Institute is the UK Professional Body for Innovators. Dedicated to driving digital transformation excellence, the Institute accredits, certifies, benchmarks, and provides research, development, training and mentoring in innovation and digital transformation, in such sectors as construction, defence, education, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, nuclear, security, technology and transportation. IKE Institute’s work is guided by the Innovation Council, which brings together senior business leaders representing different economic sectors. The IKE Institute sits on the UK Scientific and Parliamentary Committee and the BSI/ISO Technical Committees for Innovation, Defence Standardisation and Artificial Intelligence, amongst others.



CONTACT:



Mrs Michelle Medhat

Director of Strategy and Operations

IKE Institute

Phone: +44 77 2028 6633

Email: michelle.medhat@ikeinstitute.org





About BE-ST: Built Environment - Smarter Transformation - (https://www.be-st.build/)



BE-ST is the launchpad to a zero-carbon built environment. Based in Scotland, BE-ST provides the connections, infrastructure and culture needed to solve the sector’s most pressing challenges. BE-ST brings together world-class academia, government bodies and industry at all levels to future-proof the commercial and environmental road forward for the construction and built environment sector.



CONTACT:

Ms Danielle Miller

Associate Director of Stakeholder Engagement

Phone: +44 (0) 7925 148 663

Email: dmiller@be-st.build