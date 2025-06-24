71% Have Faced No Way To Dispose of Period Pads in Public Bathrooms, Study Reveals



New research from FLUUS revealed consumers have:

- Hidden pads up their sleeves because of a lack of appropriate bins

- Worn traditional pads for too long to the point they leaked, as they had nowhere to throw them away

- Removed pads, wrapped them up and carried them around for hours

- Put wrapped pads in their pocket and forgotten about them



We’ve all been there - feeling uncomfortable about how we navigate our basic personal hygiene - but despite the advice against doing so - flushing pads is happening (an estimated 1.5M daily go down the toilet) - causing blocked pipes and microplastics to enter waterways.

Traditional pads can take more than 500 years to break down due to the plastic, glue, and absorbent polymers they contain. But 86% of the 2,000 people surveyed want flushable period products that solve the problem, and Boots is paving the way, stocking FLUUS in 150 UK stores this month.

Not only is there a flushing issue - 68% didn’t realise period products often contain chemicals like PFAS and microplastics.



Inventor and scientist Dr. Olivia Ahn set out to create a better way. She said: “As a doctor, I’ve seen much research on the negative impact of microplastics on our health - they enter your body when you use the most common period care products. But no one is talking about microplastics in femcare because no one else has an alternative. At FLUUS, we do.”

FLUUS is using pioneering Flushtec® technology, so pads fully disintegrate in water, leaving zero microplastics and zero landfill waste. With the equivalent of over 2M plastic bags already diverted from landfill thanks to FLUUS customers.

59% would choose flushables when travelling, 33% want flushables for privacy especially in public environments, 86% of period product users want environmentally friendly, biodegradable alternatives and 46% would switch to flushable options to reduce their environmental footprint.

Dr. Ahn said: “Our period products shouldn't come with health warnings or disposal dilemmas. People are ready to make a small switch for a big impact. FLUUS isn't just a pad, it's proof you can have period care that truly puts your health and the planet first. We champion transparency and true innovation, delivering a flushable and genuinely sustainable solution that respects your body, your convenience, and our planet.”

FLUUS pads and liners are available at Boots.com and wearefluus.com:



FLUUS Liners (15 pack) – £3.49

FLUUS Winged Medium Pads (10 pack) – £3.99



