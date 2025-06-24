Every kilogram sent into space costs about $4,000.

Solar cells with thinner active layers show greater resistance to radiation damage, finds new research from Nazarbayev University School of Sciences and Humanities.



Organic solar cells (OSCs) are used to produce electricity from sunlight. Professor Viktor Brus and colleagues investigated how variations in active layer thickness influence the stability of OSCs under the harsh conditions of space, by exposing the cells to radiation similar to that experienced in orbit.



The researchers found that thinner active layers are more tolerant to radiation and exhibit better recovery after thermal annealing, limiting the damage caused by proton radiation. They attribute this resilience to lower trap formation and enhanced charge extraction.



“Every kilogram sent into space costs about $4,000. We tested new, ultra-thin organic materials - and the thinner they are, the better they survive radiation. Less weight, more resilience,” says Professor Brus.



The findings of this study have significant implications for the future of space exploration. By optimising active layer thickness, the researchers aim to enhance the resilience of solar cells, making them more viable for long-term space missions.



These findings were first published in the journal Advanced Optical Materials in June 2025.



