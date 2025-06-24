A young actor from Merthyr Tydfil has made his feature film debut in 28 Years Later, the hugely anticipated follow-up to Danny Boyle’s iconic zombie thriller series. His journey to the big screen began with his nan spotting a casting call from his agent. Sam Locke, who plays Jimmy Fox in the new film, was at his nan’s house in Merthyr when she saw the opportunity on a list of jobs sent by his agent.



Speaking with Behnaz Akhgar on BBC Radio Wales, Sam recalled:



“I was at my nan’s house when I saw the email about the Danny Boyle project. She was the one who noticed it first, and she said, ‘You’ve been put up for a Danny Boyle film!’ It was a huge moment, and I didn’t realise how big until I got the role.”



Later, he got the news that confirmed he had been booked.



“I was sitting with my grandfather, and he was giving me some advice about not being disheartened if I didn’t get the role. Then, about ten minutes later, my agent called to say I’d got it, and there was alot of excitement.”



Sam’s nan Wendy didn’t just spot the opportunity, she helped him film the audition too.



“She’s the real hero,” he said. “She even helped me with the self-tape for 28 Years Later. Maybe with a bit of training, she’ll land a role in the next Danny Boyle film.”



The role in the third instalment of Boyle’s acclaimed franchise marks a significant moment for Welsh talent on the big screen. Sam recently walked the red carpet at the world premiere in London’sLeicester Square, an experience he described as surreal.



“There I was, standing in Leicester Square, surrounded by all these incredible people. It was a moment I’ll never forget.”



Later, in a BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat interview with Jared Evitts, Wendy revealed she hadn’t been invited to the premiere. Sam replied with a laugh:

“Proper throwing me under the bus there, Jared.”



Reflecting further in his interview with Behnaz Akhgar on BBC Radio Wales, Sam described the physicality of the role and what it was like working with Danny Boyle.



To prepare for the physically demanding role, Sam and his fellow cast members completed a week of stunt training, which built both endurance and team spirit.



“We’re energetic, physical, and it definitely sparks conversation,” he said. “We’re also setting the stage for future films in the trilogy.”



Working with Danny Boyle was a dream come true for Sam, and the experience left a lasting impression.



“Danny Boyle is filmmaking royalty,” he said. “He has authority on set, but he also makes you feel so comfortable. He reassures you that you’ve got this. He's got that confidence in you, and it really makes a difference.”



“Every time he called 'cut,' he’d be right there, acting alongside you. That energy made the whole experience special.”



Despite the excitement of his rising career, Sam remains grounded in his Valleys roots.



“Merthyr will always be home. The people, the place, it’s shaped who I am. Every chance I get, I talk about Merthyr and how much it means to me.”



Now, with his first major film role behind him and more opportunities ahead, Sam is reflective and thankful.



“I’ve worked hard, studied drama in school, and kept pushing forward. It’s surreal. I pinch myself every day.”