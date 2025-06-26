Zamorins Solutions Launches ReportZapp: A Game-Changing Amazon Seller Analytics Tool Built for Real-Time Profitability
Des Moines, Iowa — Zamorins Solutions Inc., a leading custom software development company based in the U.S., has officially launched ReportZapp, a cutting-edge analytics platform designed to help Amazon sellers track profits, manage inventory, and make data-driven decisions—without needing to decode complicated spreadsheets.
ReportZapp simplifies the complexities of Amazon business metrics with real-time dashboards, sales forecasting, advertising insights, and customizable reports. Tailored for small to mid-sized sellers, ReportZapp empowers users to understand their true profitability and uncover growth opportunities with AI-driven insights.
“Amazon sellers are overwhelmed with raw data but starving for clarity,” said Latha, CEO of Zamorins Solutions. “ReportZapp was built to eliminate guesswork and deliver instant, actionable insights—so sellers can grow smarter, not harder.”
Key Features of ReportZapp:
Real-Time Profitability Tracking
Inventory Management & Stock Alerts
Advertising Campaign Insights (ACoS, ROI)
AI-Powered Forecasting & Trend Analysis
Fee & Expense Breakdown (FBA, Storage, Ads)
Customizable Reports for Sales, Orders & Fulfillment
Who It’s For:
Amazon FBA/FBM sellers
Private label businesses
E-commerce consultants & seller agencies
Shopify-Amazon hybrid sellers
Availability:
ReportZapp is now accepting users via a limited-access waitlist. Early adopters receive exclusive access to advanced reporting tools and onboarding support.
???? Join the waitlist: https://www.reportzapp.com
Media Contact:
Reshma R.
Marketing & Communications
Zamorins Solutions Inc.
???? hello@reportzapp.com
???? https://www.reportzapp.com
???? Iowa, USA
