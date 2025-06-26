Des Moines, Iowa — Zamorins Solutions Inc., a leading custom software development company based in the U.S., has officially launched ReportZapp, a cutting-edge analytics platform designed to help Amazon sellers track profits, manage inventory, and make data-driven decisions—without needing to decode complicated spreadsheets.



ReportZapp simplifies the complexities of Amazon business metrics with real-time dashboards, sales forecasting, advertising insights, and customizable reports. Tailored for small to mid-sized sellers, ReportZapp empowers users to understand their true profitability and uncover growth opportunities with AI-driven insights.



“Amazon sellers are overwhelmed with raw data but starving for clarity,” said Latha, CEO of Zamorins Solutions. “ReportZapp was built to eliminate guesswork and deliver instant, actionable insights—so sellers can grow smarter, not harder.”



Key Features of ReportZapp:



Real-Time Profitability Tracking



Inventory Management & Stock Alerts



Advertising Campaign Insights (ACoS, ROI)



AI-Powered Forecasting & Trend Analysis



Fee & Expense Breakdown (FBA, Storage, Ads)



Customizable Reports for Sales, Orders & Fulfillment



Who It’s For:



Amazon FBA/FBM sellers



Private label businesses



E-commerce consultants & seller agencies



Shopify-Amazon hybrid sellers



Availability:



ReportZapp is now accepting users via a limited-access waitlist. Early adopters receive exclusive access to advanced reporting tools and onboarding support.



???? Join the waitlist: https://www.reportzapp.com



Media Contact:

Reshma R.

Marketing & Communications

Zamorins Solutions Inc.

???? hello@reportzapp.com

???? https://www.reportzapp.com

???? Iowa, USA