In a remarkable demonstration of educational excellence and industry readiness in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Winstanley College has been proudly accredited with the prestigious STEM Assured status by the IKE Institute and its STEM Foundation. The award, that recognises exceptional dedication and outstanding quality in STEM education, underlines the College’s commitment to innovation, industry relevance, and student employability.



The comprehensive evaluation process involved a virtual validation Panel comprising senior academics and prominent industrialists, who meticulously assessed the College’s strategic planning, curriculum design, industry engagement, educational delivery and student outcomes.



The Panel acknowledged Winstanley College’s STEM education approach, stating it 'as exemplary', noting specifically its robust mechanisms for industry collaboration, ongoing professional development of staff, and targeted career-focused educational programmes. A diverse sample of students across all STEM subjects and academic levels were also interviewed during the validation process, providing valuable insights and affirming the College’s impact. Equally, a representation from Employers and Governors were also interviewed, providing further underpinning evidence to support the Validation panel's decision.



Professor Sam Medhat, CEO of the IKE Institute and STEM Foundation, expressed his commendation: "We congratulate Winstanley College on achieving the STEM Assured standard accreditation. This award signifies Winstanley’s exceptional alignment with industry needs and their proactive approach in nurturing and equipping learners with critical STEM skills vital for future innovation and competitiveness. We heard from a number of Students, Employers, Teachers and Stakeholders, and all affirmed Winstanley’s successful roadmap in preparing future world-class STEM talent."



Simon Lett, Principal of Winstanley College, celebrated this remarkable achievement, stating:

“I am delighted that Winstanley College has obtained this important and valuable recognition of the STEM Assured standard award. Receiving STEM Assured is a reflection of the high quality STEM provision at Winstanley; in the classroom and our work with industry and employers. Students obtain excellent grades and develop valuable employability skills, which they can transfer into higher education and employment.”



Further validating the College’s robust industry ties, Mark Duffy, Engineering and Education Development Manager at Sellafield, highlighted their longstanding relationship, commenting, "We do look for employing the best at Sellafield, and we've never been let down by Winstanley College."



The STEM Assured validation report underscored several key strengths, notably the College’s strategic alignment of STEM with regional and national industrial strategies and policies, the integration of STEM within their business planning processes, and the exceptional industry-connected career guidance provided to students.



With attainment of this prestigious status, Winstanley College further cements its position as a National leading college in STEM education, enhancing its appeal to prospective students and reassuring employers of its role as a trusted talent pipeline.



About Winstanley College https://winstanley.ac.uk



Winstanley College is a sixth form institution based in Wigan, Greater Manchester, consistently and most recently rated as 'Outstanding' by Ofsted (Jan 2025). Known for its academic excellence, innovation in teaching, and strong industry partnerships, the College offers a comprehensive range of A-level and vocational programmes, particularly excelling in STEM education. Winstanley College is committed to nurturing student potential, and preparing them for successful careers in a rapidly evolving global workforce.



Contact:

Emma Wilkinson

Head of Biological Sciences

Emma.Wilkinson@winstanley.ac.uk

01695 633244



About the Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange (IKE Institute) https://ikeinstitute.org



The IKE Institute is the UK Professional Body for Innovators. Dedicated to driving digital transformation excellence, the Institute accredits, certifies, benchmarks, and provides research, development, training and mentoring in innovation and digital transformation, in such sectors as construction, defence, education, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, nuclear, security, technology and transportation. IKE Institute’s work is guided by the Innovation Council, which brings together senior business leaders representing different economic sectors. The IKE Institute sits on the UK Scientific and Parliamentary Committee and the BSI/ISO Technical Committees for Innovation, Defence Standardisation and Artificial Intelligence, amongst others.



CONTACT:

Mrs Michelle Medhat

Director of Strategy and Operations

IKE Institute

Phone: +44 77 2028 6633

Email: michelle.medhat@ikeinstitute.org



About the STEM Foundation https://stemfoundation.org.uk/



The UK STEM Foundation is an innovation-driven charity supporting improvements in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education. It delivers the STEM Assured accreditation – a a hallmark of quality, endorsed by industry leaders and government bodies, provides CPD in innovation and emerging technologies, fosters multidisciplinary collaboration, and conducts action research to facilitate knowledge and technology exchange, underpinning economic development and enhancing student progression and employability. Since 2004, the STEM Foundation has transformed over 130 institutions at all educational levels, positively impacting more than 700,000 STEM learners. The STEM Foundation is supported by the Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange (IKE Institute).

For more information about the STEM Assured, please visit STEM Foundation: https://stemfoundation.org.uk/product/stem_assured



Contacts:

Mrs Michelle Medhat

Director of Operations and Strategic Development

E: Michelle.Medhat@stemfoundation.org.uk

M: 07720286633