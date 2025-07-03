Embargo: 00:00 Friday 4 July



At TeamSport Indoor Karting, we believe that motorsport is for everyone, and we’ve showcased this in spectacular fashion. To celebrate 75 years of Formula 1 at Silverstone, we organised a unique event: a high-octane mini grand prix featuring five racers aged between 70 and 79. With a combined age of 373 years and 272 years of driving experience, this wasn’t just a race; it was a rolling tribute to a lifetime of speed, competition, and pure racing joy that spans across all generations.



https://youtu.be/DLZE0NjBkJc



The video titled "Is This the Oldest Race in the World?" captures the essence of racing in its realest form: passion, thrill, and a touch of friendly rivalry. These seasoned drivers raced wheel-to-wheel on our indoor circuit, proving that age is just a number when it comes to the love of racing.



With an average age of 75, this race mirrored Silverstone’s own 75th anniversary, serving as a fitting tribute to the birthplace of F1 and a celebration of how far the sport has come.



However, this isn’t just a nod to the past; it’s a message for the future. At TeamSport, indoor karting is open to everyone aged 8 and up. Whether you’re a first-time driver or a lifelong motorsport fan, our tracks are the perfect place to experience that adrenaline rush. Families, friends, corporate teams, birthday parties, and even retirees all find their racing spirit here.



