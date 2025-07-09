If you're covering stories involving education, youth trauma, school leadership, teacher burnout or the “Andrew Tate effect” on boys and masculinity, Jaz Ampaw-Farr is available for expert comment.



Jaz is a former teacher turned high-impact speaker and adviser, known for helping education and corporate leaders navigate the most challenging human issues - from school exclusion and SEND reform to trauma-informed leadership, workplace wellbeing, and youth identity.

She combines:

Lived experience (care system, exclusion, poverty)





Professional insight (former teacher, MAT adviser, DfE/NHS collaborator)





Broadcast fluency – compelling, warm and direct on air.



Producers value her for balancing credibility with humanity - speaking with authority on fast-moving education or social issues while keeping it rooted in real life.



She is ideal for:

Studio and remote interviews





Debate or panel formats





Documentary and current affairs features





Live reaction to high-profile education or culture stories





“Jaz is a rare combination of humanity and challenge – she lifts the room and calls it out all at once.”



More about Jaz



A short Q&A video is available, or we’re happy to arrange a quick pre-interview.



Direct bookings:

jaz@jazampawfarr.com

07941 533 740



Press contact:

Clive Reeves

clive@reeves.agency

07786 735010



Please mark this release as not for publication – for journalist reference only.