Broadcast-ready voice on school violence, care experience, and youth trauma
If you're covering stories involving education, youth trauma, school leadership, teacher burnout or the “Andrew Tate effect” on boys and masculinity, Jaz Ampaw-Farr is available for expert comment.
Jaz is a former teacher turned high-impact speaker and adviser, known for helping education and corporate leaders navigate the most challenging human issues - from school exclusion and SEND reform to trauma-informed leadership, workplace wellbeing, and youth identity.
She combines:
Lived experience (care system, exclusion, poverty)
Professional insight (former teacher, MAT adviser, DfE/NHS collaborator)
Broadcast fluency – compelling, warm and direct on air.
Producers value her for balancing credibility with humanity - speaking with authority on fast-moving education or social issues while keeping it rooted in real life.
She is ideal for:
Studio and remote interviews
Debate or panel formats
Documentary and current affairs features
Live reaction to high-profile education or culture stories
“Jaz is a rare combination of humanity and challenge – she lifts the room and calls it out all at once.”
