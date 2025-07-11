“Domestic abuse is preventable” - Standing Together Launches bold new strategy to transform UK’s broken response system.



London, UK - A leading domestic abuse charity has today launched a major new strategy aimed at overhauling the UK’s fragmented response to domestic abuse, calling for stronger collaboration across health, housing, criminal justice and community sectors to prevent harm and save lives.



Standing Together Against Domestic Abuse (STADA) has unveiled its new 2025-2030 Strategic Plan, a five-year roadmap to embed Coordinated Community Responses (CCR) nationwide and dismantle the system barriers that too often fail survivors, especially those from marginalised communities.



"We are so proud and excited to launch our new strategy today. This strategy is a promise to every survivor that they will be seen, heard, and supported. It outlines a clear path to transform how communities and systems respond to domestic abuse, ensuring no one falls through the cracks. Our commitment is to reach more survivors, dismantle systemic barriers, and build a world where safety and dignity are a reality for all. We hope you will join us in making this vision a reality, as partners, friends and colleagues.” says Cherryl Henry-Leach, CEO and Jo Choi, COO.



The strategy comes at a critical moment. With domestic abuse-related deaths still at unacceptable levels and survivors frequently falling through the gaps between overstretched services, STADA’s plan sets out a structured, cross-sector approach to tackle the issue at scale.



A call for coordinated action, not isolated interventions



STADA’s approach is clear, domestic abuse is not just a criminal justice issue. The charity’s model, the Coordinated Community Response (CCR), brings services together so survivors can access consistent, trauma-informed support at every point of contact.



“We’ve worked with Integrated Clinical Boards, NHS Trusts, hospitals, housing providers, councils and courts across the UK and when they work together, the difference is life-changing,” said Tabitha Morton, Chair of STADA’s Board of Trustees.

“But for too many survivors, that coordinated response still depends on luck. This strategy is about making it the norm.”



Three strategic goals: Reach, Develop, Sustain



The 2025-2030 plan is structured around three core aims:



REACH - to extend the CCR model to more survivors, services and sectors, with a strong focus on early intervention and system change.

DEVELOP - to design, test and share best practice across health, housing and justice settings, grounded in survivor voice and intersectional insight.

SUSTAIN - to build long-term organisational resilience and foster a healthy, anti-racist workplace culture that models the change STADA wants to see.



The strategy is the result of wide-ranging staff and partner consultation and is backed by detailed operational planning to ensure measurable, lasting impact.



Intersectional, survivor-led and anti-racist by design



At the heart of the strategy is a commitment to anti-racist practice and intersectional feminism - with a strong focus on equity, lived experience and accountability. STADA pledges to centre the voices of survivors in all areas of its work and to work in genuine partnership with grassroots, ‘by and for’ organisations supporting Black and racially minoritised communities.



The charity has also committed to embedding these values within its own systems, from governance and leadership to recruitment, workplace culture and funding partnerships.



“We know that when survivors don’t see themselves in services, they stop reaching out. This strategy is about changing - permanently,” said Jackie Hyland, Executive Director



A call to partners, professionals and policymakers



This will require a coordinated response to reach the ambitions within this strategy and across the sector.



“STADA is now calling on government departments, NHS Trusts, local authorities, funders and sector partners to read the strategy, join the CCR network and collaborate to embed real change.” Emma Storey, Executive Director.



The strategy is now available to read online at:



https://www.standingtogether.org.uk/



