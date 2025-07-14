Complaints about optical services down year-on-year, while resolutions are on the up – the latest findings from the OCCS annual report, published today, 9th July 2025.

Complaints about optical services fell 4.4% last year while the number of resolved cases continued to grow, according to the 2024-25 Optical Consumer Complaints Service (OCCS) Annual Report.

In 2024-25, the OCCS received 1,679 enquiries of which 95% were within the remit of the OCCS. 86% of these cases were resolved – up from 85% the year before.

OCCS data from handled and mediated complaints highlights a number of key trends; a 70% increase in cataract related complaints (from 7-23 year on year), almost double the number of concerns about eye examinations, and a notable increase in diagnosis-related complaints (jumping from 25 last year to 48 this year).

There was also a significant uptick in complaints relating to online suppliers. Over the past two years, 75 complaints have been received and the OCCS was unable to assist in over half (55%) because the businesses were not regulated, there was not a GOC registrant involved or the provider was based outside of the UK. In 2024-25 there was 36 cases, with 16 out of remit.

After a spike in complaints in 2023-24, issues around domiciliary healthcare dropped to 63 this year (it was 98 last year). This is still higher than pre-pandemic rates. The report also noted that 14% of

domiciliary healthcare complainants chose not to pursue, whereas the average for all other complaints is much lower (9.5%). This is a trend the OCCS is monitoring carefully.

Despite the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, complaints around charges made up just 4.5% of all enquiries.

Jennie Jones, Head of OCCS and Partner at Nockolds Resolution, commented: “When we review the results in the context of a challenging landscape – where cost pressures are forcing many consumers to scrutinise their discretionary spend more carefully - the decrease in complaints received over the past 12 months is particularly positive.

“Add to this an increase in resolution rates this year, and you see the real impact of the service’s commitment to constructive dialogue, fair mediation, collaborative engagement with all parties involved, and also the experience of the team shining through.

“That expertise and compassionate handling of consumer concerns is also evident in increases in customer satisfaction with both the OCCS process and outcomes, and more than 9/10 people saying they would recommend us to others. We know we are delivering a valuable service to the optical services industry, helping resolve matters quickly and efficiently, whether that’s with a full mediation service or advice only to help resolve issues in practice.”

The OCCS works closely with the General Optical Council. In 2024-25, the GOC referred 135 enquiries to the OCCS, while the service’s professionals delivered 75 CPD events to GOC members to help improve complaint handling and raise standards of customer communication.

To read the full report, please visit our website here.

For any other enquiries contact: Sue Clark – sclark@nockolds.co.uk, 07919 158962