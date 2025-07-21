The no-smoke, no-hassle, Air Fryer of outdoor entertainment has arrived

Fire up your outdoor living, the smart and sustainable way. Whether you're short on space or patience, the EcoFuego Wax Fire Pit is about to revolutionise the way we gather and glow.

Small garden? Nosy (and noisy) neighbours? Tired of smoke, mess, and endless firewood faff?

Not anymore.



EcoFuego is the world’s first wax-filled fire pit, designed and patented in the UK for the modern, eco-conscious lifestyle. Instead of endless logs, ash, and kindling, this sleek innovation runs on 100% natural, renewable vegetable wax refills. Just light, relax, and bask in consistent, clean-burning heat – every single night if you like. No smoke. No wood. No waste. No guilt.



Why everyone’s talking about EcoFuego:

• No smoke pollution – say goodbye to smoky clothes and cross neighbours

• No mess – no ash, no splinters, no soggy kindling

• No fuss – lights in minutes, burns for hours

• No space? No problem – perfect for patios, terraces, and tiny gardens

• Eco-Friendly – ultra-low carbon burn using 100% natural wax

• Sustainable by design – ditch disposable logs and wood smoke for a cleaner planet

• Scented options – choose from clean burn, citronella (bye bugs!), or cinnamon for those autumn vibes

• Re-usable & portable – Light. Heat. Repeat. Take it camping, beaching, or just back to the shed

• Stylish & smart – a design-led centrepiece for modern outdoor living



Save money. Save space. Stay toasty.

Let’s break it down - a single bag of firewood costs around £12 – and you’ll need about six for one decent night around the fire. That’s £72 down the chimney.



One EcoFuego Wax Refill? Just £26.



No storage. No stress. No deforestation. Not only does it make financial sense, it makes planet sense too.



So… when was the last time you lit a fire pit?

Answer: Every. Single. Night. (EcoFuego makes it that easy.) This isn’t just a fire pit. It’s the Air Fryer of outdoor entertainment – smart, fuss-free, sustainable, and totally addictive.







Choose your flame:



El Fuego Original (£179.99) – The statement piece for larger setups, group camping trips or glamping getaways. It’s sleek, atmospheric and guaranteed to be the centre of attention.



El Campo Matt Black (£119.99) – Compact, lightweight and ready to roam. Ideal for those who travel light but still want the full campfire experience. Comes with a weather-proof handy carry bag too, so you can sling it over your shoulder and head wherever the wild takes you.



Discover the full EcoFuego range at www.ecofuego.com or join the adventure on Instagram by following @ecofuego-firepits



