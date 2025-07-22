For Kazakhstani researchers, this is a unique opportunity to build professional connections with leading global scientists

From 21st-25th July, Nazarbayev University (NU) in Kazakhstan is hosting the 15th International Society for Analysis, its Applications and Computation Congress (ISAAC-2025) - taking place in Central Asia for the first time.



The Congress is held every few years, bringing together leading scholars from around the world. Previous congresses have been hosted in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom at schools such as Imperial College London, Toronto University, and the University of Delaware, amongst others.



“Holding this congress in Kazakhstan — specifically at Nazarbayev University, the region’s premier research university — directly contributes to the growing international standing of Kazakhstani science. For Kazakhstani researchers, this is a unique opportunity to build professional connections with leading global scientists, paving the way for future joint projects and collaborations,” said NU Professor Durvudkhan Suragan, Chair of the 15th Congress and Kazakhstani scholar.



Over 700 participants from across the globe have gathered in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, including Martin Hairer, leading expert in artificial intelligence, and distinguished female mathematician Carola-Bibiane Schönlieb from the University of Cambridge.



Martin Hairer highlighted that ISAAC is one of the most prominent congresses dedicated to analysis, a branch of mathematics focused on the equations that describe the world around us. When asked about the potential of AI to solve the “millennium problems” in mathematics, he said, “It’s hard for me to imagine they can generate truly novel ideas, and that’s exactly what’s needed to solve deep, long-standing mathematical problems. It’s not enough to recombine known concepts; what we need is something fundamentally new. These systems rely on vast existing knowledge, but they don’t yet create qualitatively new concepts.”



One-hundred early-career researchers were invited, a third of whom are from Kazakhstan. Many of them received support through the newly established Satpayev Grant, created to foster the development of young scientists and promote international scientific collaboration.



“I’m especially pleased to see so many young and new faces here, and I hope everyone takes this opportunity to build new friendships and academic partnerships,” said ISAAC President Uwe Kähler.



Throughout the week, leading mathematicians from around the world will engage in discussions at NU on the latest scientific breakthroughs, innovative methods, and interdisciplinary approaches in mathematics and related fields.



/ENDS



For more information, or to speak with Professor Durvudkhan Suragan, please contact Kyle Grizzell from BlueSky Education on +44 (0) 1582 790709 or kyle@bluesky-pr.com