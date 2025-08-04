A new independent furniture maker, Okehill, has launched with a focus on a small number of carefully considered pieces for modern family homes. Based just outside London, Okehill aims to close the gap between aesthetic design and everyday practicality with two debut products:

the Junior Dining Chair, a stylish junior chair for the post-highchair stage of life and the Stadium Corner TV Cabinet, an innovative take on cabinet design for the corner of a room. Okehill's products are proudly designed and made in the UK.



“The designs reflect my curiosity around everyday items and how they fit into our lives.” — Jez, Founder of Okehill



Product Highlights



Junior Dining Chair

images

A junior chair designed for the growing ones in your home — bridging the gap between a high chair and a standard dining chair. Forget bright plastic and cartoon prints. With clean lines, rich hardwood finishes, and a nod to mid-century elegance, our chairs blend seamlessly into your dining space.



Stadium Corner TV Cabinet

images

This corner unit is a new take on the mundane problem of placing TVs in the corner of a room. Its stadium shape looks elegant from any angle with tambour doors wrapping the exterior.



About Okehill

website

Okehill is an independent furniture maker founded in 2025 to bring beautiful, practical, and family-friendly design into everyday homes. In addition to its own collections, Okehill offers bespoke furniture tailored to a client’s exact needs.





Media Contact

Jez Margetts

Founder, Okehill

press@okehill.com