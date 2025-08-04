we’re taking a major step toward greener and more affordable pharmaceutical production

Agricultural waste has been used to create essential medications for treating hypertension and edema, by researchers from Nazarbayev University School of Engineering and Digital Sciences.



The research team, led by Professor Nurxat Nuraje, converted rice husks and corncobs into medical substances used to create prazosin and furosemide; medications already established in the treatment of high blood pressure and fluid retention.



Pharmaceutical compounds are often derived from non-renewable sources, such as fossil fuels. Inspired by limiting our dependence on oil, the researchers developed an innovative technology to synthesise drug compounds from biowaste. The process utilised continuous flow reactors, where reactants are continuously pumped into a reactor and products are continuously removed; a significant advancement in pharmaceutical drug production.



“We chose corncobs and rice husks because they contain hemicellulose, which can also be obtained from other agricultural biowastes. Hemicellulose contains many substances necessary for the synthesis of valuable molecules,” says research fellow Dr. Minavar Shaimardan.



This new innovation supports sustainability by converting agricultural waste into high-value pharmaceuticals, offering a cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and sustainable alternative to conventional drug production methods.



“By turning agricultural waste into essential medicines through sustainable methods, we’re taking a major step toward greener and more affordable pharmaceutical production. This innovation not only reduces dependence on fossil resources but also adds value to Kazakhstan’s agricultural byproducts. It has the potential to position our country as a leader in green pharmaceutical technologies, while contributing to global efforts in building a more sustainable and resilient healthcare system,” says Professor Nurxat Nuraje from Nazarbayev University.



The researchers are now focused on patent application and commercialisation.



