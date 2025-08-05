cheesegeek take home 5 STARS at the Great Taste 2025 Awards (Including one of 7 British cheeses to win 3 stars) An incredible win for British cheeses in the world’s most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.







British cheesemaking just gave France a run for its money.



This year’s Great Taste Awards left judges of the cheese category dumbfounded when they realised one ‘practically faultless’ cheese they deemed to be continental, turned out to be none other than the Welsh produced Washington from online cheesemongers cheesegeek!



“This looks spectacular and confused the judges at first, as we all thought it was French...and were delighted to read of its native provenance.” - The complementary feedback declared.



The London-based artisan cheesemonger received the finest honour this week, taking home FIVE Great Taste 2025 Awards stars at this year’s coveted accreditations. Picking up a 3-Star Award for their Washington, an unforgettable soft cheese washed in cider – and a 2-Star award for their Swift, a scintillating 9-month aged gouda style cheese.



This year, 14,340 food and beverage products were put through the competition's rigorous judging process. Of those, 7 British Cheeses were awarded 3 Stars – the highest honour given by the Guild of Fine Food. Placing Washington as one of the most celebrated cheeses in the country – and the world!











Mistaken for a top French cheese by expert judges at this year’s and described as “technically faultless”, the Washington is a bold and modern take on traditional monastic-style washed rind cheeses. Made in partnership with renowned Welsh producer Carwyn Adams at Caws Cenarth, Washington features a cider-washed rind and luxurious creamy texture, with flavours that evolve from fresh and fruity to rich, savoury, and meaty. The judges praised the cheese as “spectacular”, “a total joy” and a mouthfeel that “melts in the mouth” - there's no wonder this delightful cheese baffled the judges into assuming the cheese was French in nature, due to its composition, complexity and refinement.











Joining The Washington in the winners’ circle for British cheeses this year is The Swift, cheesegeek’s gouda-style cheese aged for 9 months and crafted to balance youthful sweetness with earthy richness. The Swift was awarded 2 stars, with judges praising its “nutty caramel note”, “buttery yellow colouring,” and “range of sweet flavours that grow in complexity over time”.



These two accolades follow a previous 2-star win in 2024 for Hendrix, cheesegeek’s signature blue cheese, and Gold for both Washington and Eastwood at the World Cheese Awards in the same year. Together, these four house cheeses represent cheesegeek’s commitment to modern British cheesemaking: bold, refined, and full of personality.



All four award-winning cheeses are exclusively available through cheesegeek’s curated boxes and will soon return in the relaunched Genesis Box – a collection celebrating all four of the brand’s signature range.



The Washington will also take centre stage in the upcoming October cheese subscription box ‘The Jimmi’ giving fans a perfect opportunity to try one of Britain’s most celebrated cheeses.















Of the 14,340 entries at this year’s awards, only 3,899 products were awarded a Great 2-star – ‘above and beyond delicious’, and 273 were awarded a Great Taste 3-star – ‘extraordinarily tasty food and drink’.



Being recognised with both a 2-star and 3-star award this year is not only a win for cheesegeek - but it also signals a broader shift in the appreciation of British artisan cheeses. Once overshadowed by their continental counterparts, British cheeses are now taking centre stage in international judging panels, celebrated for their boldness, innovation, and quality.



“These top awards for our cheeses are further proof that modern British cheese rivals anything worldwide (even the French!)” said cheesegeek founder Edward Hancock “something we should all be really proud of.”



“Washington in particular is such a special cheese, and as a Judge of the World Cheese Awards myself, one I think has the potential to be a World Champion.”



This year’s results highlight how far British cheesemaking has come, with Washington standing shoulder to shoulder with the world’s best - it’s helping to redefine what modern British cheese can be. For cheesegeek, the recognition is a proud validation of their mission to champion exceptional British cheese and bring it to a wider audience.



Now in its 32nd year, The Great Taste Awards, run by the Guild of Fine Food - is the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme. It exists to uphold standards, support small businesses, and promote exceptional food and drink across the UK and beyond. Less than 2% of all entries receive a 3-star rating each year, making The Washington’s win an exceptional achievement for the team at cheesegeek and their partners.



Learn more at www.gff.co.uk







