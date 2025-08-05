Muddy Puddles



London, UK – Muddy Puddles, the award-winning children’s outerwear brand and certified B Corp, is proud to announce the launch of Muddy Puddles Preloved, a dedicated online platform where families can buy and sell pre-loved Muddy Puddles clothing. The marketplace is now live and available to customers across the UK.

This exciting initiative reflects Muddy Puddles’ deepening commitment to sustainability and circular fashion. The preloved marketplace extends the life of its durable, high-quality outerwear and helps families save on their outdoor gear without compromising on performance or ethics.



A Win for Families and the Planet

Parents can now browse a wide selection of preloved rainwear, puddle suits, jackets, and snow gear, and expect to pay up to 70% less than new. Sellers can list their gently used items with ease and earn 120% of the sale price in Muddy Puddles credit, incentivising participation in the circular economy.

Buyers cover shipping costs, while sellers use a simple QR-code-based returns system. All transactions are managed securely through the Muddy Puddles platform.



Why It Matters

• Kinder to the environment – Keeping clothes in use longer cuts waste and carbon.

• Kinder to your wallet – Outdoor gear can be expensive, Preloved offers smart savings.

• Kinder to each other – Sharing gear creates a sense of community and purpose.



“Muddy Puddles gear is built to last, so it makes perfect sense to give it a second, third, or even fourth life, even after passing them on to siblings or friends first.” says Natasha, the Muddy Puddles MD. “This new marketplace helps reduce landfill, rewards our loyal customers, and supports our mission to protect children and the planet they’re growing up in.”



About Muddy Puddles

Founded over 20 years ago, Muddy Puddles is a UK-based outerwear brand for children aged 0 to12 years. Its collections are made from recycled fabrics and designed to withstand the elements and the test of time. In 2022, the company became a certified B Corp, further cementing its pledge to people and planet.





Press Contact

Email: annasara@muddypuddles.com

Website: http://muddypuddles.com

Preloved website: http://preloved.muddypuddles.com