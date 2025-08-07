A Season of Pumpkins, Festive Delights and Family Fun Awaits.



West Sussex - Tulleys Farm, the creators of the world-famous Shocktober Fest and the award-winning Tulip Festival, are excited to announce the return of the UK’s number one Pumpkin Festival for 2025.



Running from 20 September to 31 October, the festival welcomes guests to celebrate the magic of autumn with pumpkin picking, live entertainment, delicious street food, and unforgettable memories for all ages.



“Tulleys Pumpkin Festival is a highlight of the season for thousands of families,” says Sam Beare, Co-Owner of Tulleys Farm. “It’s more than just pumpkins. It’s a place where people come together to make memories, take in the atmosphere and enjoy everything the season has to offer.”



Event Details:



Daytime Festival: 20 September to 31 October

Opening Times: 09:30 AM to 5:30 PM

Tickets: From £8.00

www.PumpkinFarm.co.uk



Pumpkin Nights: 27 September to 31 October

Opening Times: 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM

Tickets: From £11.95

www.PumpkinNights.co.uk



Location:



Tulleys Pumpkin Farm, Turners Hill Road, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 4PD



Advance booking is highly recommended, as the most popular dates are expected to sell out quickly.



Step Into a World of Autumn Magic



Your visit begins in the bustling Pumpkin Village, where vibrant colours, music and the scent of delicious food fill the air. Indulge in freshly cooked street food, toast marshmallows over open fire pits or sip a seasonal drink at The Pumpkin Bar. Discover autumn gifts and cosy finds in The Pumpkin Boutique, and don’t miss The Pumpkin House, perfect for that Instagram photo.



As you wander the village, you’ll also meet the Pumpkin Folk, a cast of quirky roaming characters who love to pose for photos, share a laugh and surprise guests of all ages.



Pumpkin Fields and Photo Opportunities:



Set across 100 acres of picturesque West Sussex countryside, the pumpkin fields are home to more than 1.5 million pumpkins and gourds. From knobbly and wrinkly to shiny, lumpy and even white varieties, there is a perfect pumpkin for every purpose. Whether you're carving, baking or decorating, you’ll find exactly what you need.

The site also features over 30 carefully curated photo spots, offering ideal backdrops for your seasonal snapshots.



Live Music:



During the day, enjoy live roaming music performed by talented musicians throughout Pumpkin Village. Their upbeat performances add a cheerful soundtrack to your visit. In the evening, Pumpkin Nights features a lively lineup of on-stage music, creating a vibrant and atmospheric setting as the sun goes down.



Street Food and Drink:



Explore our food court in Pumpkin Village, with mouth-watering options including smash burgers, loaded hot dogs, loaded fries, hot donuts, waffles, fresh toffee apples and pumpkin spice lattes. At The Pumpkin Bar, enjoy a range of seasonal cocktails, beers, wines and refreshing soft drinks.



Observation Wheel:



For spectacular views of the Sussex landscape and our expansive pumpkin patch, take a ride on the Observation Wheel. Soaring 33 metres into the sky, it offers panoramic views of the countryside and the full scale of the festival. An additional charge applies.



Pumpkin Nights:



From 27 September, the atmosphere transforms. Pick pumpkins under the moonlit sky, enjoy live music, explore the woodland walk, and soak up the festive evening energy. Enjoy food and drinks from the village, take in the lights and create a seasonal evening to remember.



Further Images and Press Contact:



Download high-resolution images and videos here: https://tinyurl.com/mrxc5br8



Media visits available via Ed Hopkins PR



tulleys@edhopkinspr.co.uk +44 (0)7538 061448