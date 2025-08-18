Luxury Holiday Living Now Available in

Colchester, Essex. The Brooks - A New

Destination for Luxury Lodges

Colchester, Essex - August 6, 2025

Sellers Leisure is excited to announce the opening of its prestigious and exclusive lodge

development, as part of our Colchester Country Park. The Brook Luxury Holiday Living is

located in the heart of Colchester, Essex, where countryside charm meets modern comfort. This

stunning new destination offers the perfect retreat for those looking to enjoy the benefits of

holiday home ownership. Featuring the latest luxurious holiday lodges for sale, you can escape

and enjoy a holiday at your convenience.

Choosing a luxury leisure lodge on our Colchester Country Park offers an exceptional

experience that guarantees relaxation, adventure, and lasting memories. Every day feels like a

holiday at this new development, ideally located for visitors from both Essex and London.



The Brook Luxury Holiday Living Colchester Country Park

Colchester Country Park has been an integral member of Sellers Leisure’s award-winning

portfolio of country parks across the UK since 2015. Open all year round, its newly redeveloped

Lodge area - The Brook Luxury Holiday Living, allows guests to experience the beauty of

Essex’s countryside whenever they wish. No matter if you choose to purchase a new or pre-

loved lodge, The Brook offers the flexibility of a 12-month season that ensures you can visit

whenever you like, and enjoy the country park all year round.

The park provides the perfect location, with the exceptional beauty of the countryside, yet just

10 minutes to the historic Colchester town centre. This ideal location allows guests to enjoy a

relaxing escape, with the convenience of amenities close by. Be it for a short break or the

purchase of your own lodge, Colchester Country Park offers something for everyone, from those

seeking short getaways to those wishing to embrace a stress-free lifestyle and community living.

Your Perfect Home - Luxury Lodges for Sale

For those wishing to own a luxury holiday home, The Brook offers brand-new, modern, stylish,

and luxurious lodges, starting at just £70k. These lodges are designed for style, comfort, and

adaptability, with spacious interiors, high-quality finishes, and all the features you’d expect from

a contemporary holiday home. Be it you're buying for your parents, yourself, or as a solo retreat,

these lodges cater to every need, giving you the freedom to make them your own home, your

way.

One of the standout models available is the Swift Margaux 2025, which is designed with a

modern, open-plan layout to maximise space and comfort. Bright, airy interiors with a stylish

design make this lodge the perfect luxury escape. Sellers Leisure also ensures there’s no

hassle, the landscaping and maintenance around your lodge is fully taken care of, so you can

simply move your belongings in and start enjoying the peaceful surroundings.

With many other lodges available to suit your needs, all built to the latest specifications, you'll

find that this country park offers the perfect setting for a luxurious and peaceful lifestyle. This

park provides something for everyone, whether you're looking for a permanent retreat or a

seasonal getaway, with lodges designed for comfort and relaxation.

Touring and Seasonal Touring - Flexibility at Its Best

For visitors with touring caravans or motorhomes, Colchester Country Park offers excellent

facilities for both short stays and seasonal touring, adjacent to the Brook Luxury Lodge Living.

From weekend stays to longer visits, the park offers hardstanding pitches with electric and water

hookups, ensuring maximum comfort throughout your stay. The park’s seasonal touring option,

with permanent pitches available from March to January, is perfect for those who want to return

regularly. Seasonal touring guests can enjoy the stress-free lifestyle & community living while

they leave their caravans or motorhomes on site for an extended stay.



Guests also have access to a wide range of amenities, including two toilet blocks, a laundry

room, and a wash-up area, making it easy to enjoy a relaxing, hassle-free stay. No matter if you

choose a short stay or want to return regularly, Colchester Country Park ensures comfort,

flexibility, and a sense of community.

For more details on touring and seasonal touring options, visit Sellers Leisure’s Touring and

Seasonal Touring pages.



A Prime Spot for Adventure and Relaxation

Located in the historic town of Colchester, Colchester Country Park offers the best of both

worlds: a beautiful countryside setting and easy access to nearby attractions. Colchester is

Britain’s oldest recorded town, home to an array of historic sites, including Colchester Castle,

Firstsite Gallery, and many local parks. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of outdoor activities,

such as visiting Colchester Zoo, golf and sailing, horse riding and hot air ballooning.

And if you are looking to have a different kind of day out, Essex’s stunning mile-long beaches

are just a 20 minute drive away. Favourites among visitors include Frinton-on-Sea, celebrated

for its golden sands and peaceful greensward, and Clacton-on-Sea, a traditional seaside resort

full of energy and entertainment. Mersea Island, Brightlingsea, and Jaywick also stand out, each

offering their own distinctive character and coastal appeal.

For nature enthusiasts, there are numerous walking trails, nature reserves, and stunning

gardens to explore, making it the perfect location for those who want to immerse themselves in



nature. The park’s proximity to London makes it a perfect destination for those looking to

explore the capital, while still enjoying the peaceful escape of the countryside.

Your Perfect Getaway Awaits

Colchester Country Park offers the ultimate getaway for those looking to enjoy the beauty of the

Essex countryside. Whether you choose to purchase a luxury lodge at The Brook, or stay in a

caravan or motorhome, the park provides a relaxing and welcoming environment for everyone.

With its stunning natural surroundings, excellent facilities, and proximity to local attractions, it’s

the perfect place to unwind and create lasting memories.

For more information on available lodges, touring options, and camping facilities, or to plan your

visit, please visit Sellers Leisure Colchester. For further inquiries about purchasing a lodge, or

booking a touring stay, Sellers Leisure can be contacted directly via the contact form, phone, or

email.

About Sellers Leisure:

Sellers Leisure is a leading operator of luxury holiday parks across the UK, offering premium

lodge ownership and high-quality touring and camping facilities. With a reputation for excellence

and a commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences, Sellers Leisure operates several

award-winning parks in Essex, Suffolk, East Sussex, and Kent. For more information, visit