academy+ is delighted to announce the launch of Student academy+ (www.studentacademyplus.com).



Student academy+ has been specifically designed to support institutions serving international students. Its comprehensive LMS and online course library provide practical resources to help students bridge the gap between school, university and the world of work.



Tailored for international student success





Student academy+ provides:

700+ multi-format CPD-certified courses, alongside a wide range of personal and professional development resources, suitable for upskilling graduates and mature students.

A wellbeing hub offering fitness and mindfulness classes, to benefit students’ mental and physical health.

Support for academic, personal and professional development, including job readiness.

An off-the-shelf resource that helps prepare students both pre-arrival (in advance of starting their studies) or at any point during their educational journey.



Tangible benefits for global educational institutions



With Student academy+, institutions are now able to:

Expand their course catalogue quickly and efficiently.

Enhance pre-departure or induction programs through seamless content integration.

Embed resources into existing curricula or extracurricular offerings.

Benefit from a robust LMS at a low operational cost.



academy+ CEO, Ian McClelland, says: “At academy+, we believe that international students deserve more than just academic support; they need tools that prepare them for life, work, and wellbeing in a new country. With Student academy+, we’re empowering institutions to meet this need head-on, offering a ready-made platform that enhances student experience, drives engagement, and supports outcomes far beyond the classroom.”



Student academy+ International Partnerships Director, David Bycroft, says: “Student academy+ is set to become the global leader in helping the industry get education to those who need it the most and often can’t afford it. We are in the process of forming long-term partnerships with leaders in the education industry interested in expanding their offerings globally.”



Addressing the needs of a rapidly growing market



A surge in international student mobility underscores the need for Student academy+. The figures below highlight both the scale of international student movement and the diversity of their needs – from academic preparation to cultural adaptation, mental wellbeing and job readiness.



“International student mobility has grown substantially in tertiary education, with the number of such students enrolled in OECD countries rising from 3.0 million in 2014 to more than 4.6 million by 2022.”

“Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, international student numbers still rose by 18% between 2018 and 2022, following a more rapid increase of 30% from 2014 to 2018.”

“Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States continued to host nearly two-thirds of all international students in the OECD.”

“The People’s Republic of China and India remained the biggest sources of internationally mobile students, together accounting for around 30% of the total in both years.”

Source: What are the key trends in international student mobility? OECD, 2025.



About academy+





academy+ offers compliance training alongside personal development and wellbeing resources. Clients and customers include UK SMEs, public sector and enterprise organisations, and individual learners, via its two key platforms: Staff Skills academy+ and New Skills academy+. Our mission is to support compliance, skills development and career readiness across industries.



Find out more at www.academypl.us



