Claim Time Solicitors is calling for greater awareness of the mental health impact of personal injuries, following a marked rise in claims involving post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression, and other long-term psychological effects. Recent figures from the UK Health and Safety Executive show that in 2023–24, approximately 776,000 cases, nearly half, of all work-related ill health were due to stress, depression, or anxiety, a trend increasingly reflected in personal injury claims.



While broken bones and visible scars often receive immediate medical and legal attention, the emotional consequences of an accident can be just as debilitating and often last much longer. Recent legal developments have expanded the scope for claimants to seek damages for psychiatric injuries, reflecting a growing understanding of the profound emotional toll accidents can have.



“We regularly see clients whose emotional injuries outlast their physical recovery,” said Yousaf Khan, Director at Claim Time Solicitors. “It is vital that the legal process acknowledges these invisible wounds and ensures people have access to the treatment, rehabilitation, and fair compensation they need to move forward.”



Courts are increasingly recognising the importance of expert psychiatric evidence in personal injury cases. Awards can now include funding for therapy, counselling, and loss of earnings where mental health has impacted the claimant’s ability to work. This shift in legal recognition is part of a broader cultural change, as mental health becomes a central topic in public health and workplace wellbeing discussions.



The increased visibility of mental health, combined with strengthened employer duties and road safety campaigns, has contributed to a rise in claims specifically addressing psychological harm. Claim Time Solicitors believes this is a positive development that will encourage earlier intervention, better treatment outcomes, and fairer legal settlements.



Claim Time Solicitors urges anyone affected by the psychological effects of an accident to seek both medical and legal advice promptly, ensuring that their recovery, both physical and emotional, is fully supported.



About Claim Time Solicitors



Claim Time Solicitors is a specialist personal injury law firm dedicated to helping clients secure fair compensation for both physical and psychological harm. With a team of experienced solicitors and a client-first approach, the firm provides expert legal support to ensure every aspect of recovery is addressed.



Media Contact:

Atif Syed

Chief Technology Officer

???? atif@claimtime.com

???? +44 800 970 2727

???? Claim Time Solicitors, Birmingham, UK

???? https://claimtime.com