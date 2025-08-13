The partnership marks a major milestone in ROL Cruise’s 30th anniversary.

ROL Cruise, the UK’s No. 1 independent cruise retailer, is delighted to announce Olympic gold medallist and British sporting icon Sally Gunnell as the new official ambassador for Cruise Miles®, the UK’s leading cruise rewards programme.



Known for her inspiring sporting legacy and her passion for health and wellbeing, Sally will now help champion the joys of cruising and reward-based travel as part of the ROL Cruise family.



As a relatable and much-loved public figure, Sally is perfectly placed to connect with ROL Cruise’s loyal customer base while also inspiring a new audience to discover the benefits of cruise holidays and Cruise Miles®.



The partnership marks a major milestone in ROL Cruise’s 30th anniversary.



Talking about her role, Sally said: “I’m genuinely so chuffed to be joining ROL Cruise as Cruise Miles® Ambassador. Cruising is the perfect way to holiday, it’s that rare mix of total relaxation and daily adventure; it’s all about choice and cruising your way. You unpack once but wake up somewhere new every day. It’s effortless, exciting and gives you space to recharge while exploring the world in comfort.”



Over the years, Sally has enjoyed cruises across the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia and beyond, with plans to explore Alaska and the Galápagos next.



In her new ambassadorial role, she will share advice, experiences and inspiration with ROL Cruise customers, helping more people discover the benefits of life at sea and the rewards of Cruise Miles® – the loyalty scheme that lets customers earn points towards future holidays with every booking.



Adds Sally: “ROL Cruise really stands out for its attention to detail and customer care – something I relate to from my time as an athlete. It’s those small 1% differences that make the biggest impact. I also love that Cruise Miles® feels like a thank you to yourself – a simple, smart way to keep your next adventure in sight.



"Whether you’re new to cruising or a seasoned traveller, it’s a fantastic way to explore the world in comfort and style.”



Commenting on the announcement, Rosie Cairns, Chief Executive Officer of ROL Cruise, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Sally as our new Cruise Miles® Ambassador. Her down-to-earth nature, love of travel and commitment to wellbeing are a perfect match for the ROL Cruise community. We’re incredibly proud to be marking our 30th year with such a positive and inspiring partnership.”



Continues Sarah Wikevand, Chief Commercial Officer, ROL Cruise: “I would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Jennie Bond, who has been a fantastic supporter of ROL Cruise and our Cruise Miles® programme over many years. Jennie has become a familiar face to so many of our customers, and we’re delighted that she will continue to work with us as Honorary VIP on many special projects, including customer meet-and-greet events. We are truly grateful for her continued involvement.”



As ROL Cruise enters its next chapter, the company is proud to be working with both Sally Gunnell and Jennie Bond – two inspirational women who share its passion for rewarding travel, expert service and making the most of every journey.



For more information about ROL Cruise, visit www.rolcruise.co.uk or call 0808 239 7126.



ENDS





Notes to Editors:



Photos to illustrate the announcement are available to download here. [Credit: ROL Cruise].



About ROL Cruise:

Founded in 1995, ROL Cruise is the UK’s No.1 independent cruise retailer and considered the No.1 agent by many of the world’s leading cruise companies, including Ambassador Cruise Line, APT River Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, P&O Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Proud to be employee-owned, ROL Cruise is renowned for its high standards of service and extensive knowledge of the cruise market, and in recognition of this, has received multiple industry awards. The ROL Cruise member loyalty rewards programme, Cruise Miles®, helps over 400,000 members make financial savings on bookings. The company is headquartered in Colchester and is co-owned by more than 130 people.



http://www.rolcruise.co.uk

https://www.instagram.com/rolcruise/

https://www.facebook.com/ROLCruise



Editors Contact:

Peppa Sheridan, Peptalk Communications

07725 121189, peppa@peptalkpr.co.uk