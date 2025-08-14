ITN Productions is making a prime-time Channel 4 documentary series, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the Port of Dover.



We are looking for British-based companies that will be importing or exporting unusual or distinctive goods through the Port of Dover in the next five weeks. This could include rare produce, specialist equipment, oversized items, or anything out of the ordinary.



Ideally, your shipment will be sailing with DFDS, but we are open to hearing about other freight movements through the port.



This is an opportunity to highlight your business and the journey your goods take on a prime-time documentary.



Contact Daniella.baldock@itn.co.uk if you have an interesting load on the move.