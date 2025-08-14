As concerns mount over the impact of the new Labour government’s fiscal policy on personal savings, Celebration of Life, one of the UK’s leading direct cremation providers, is urging individuals to consider the security and certainty of pre-paid funeral plans.

With Chancellor Rachel Reeves expected to announce further tax changes in the upcoming Autumn Budget, many savers are increasingly worried that money set aside for their own funerals may no longer be fully protected. What was once considered “tax-free” could soon be subject to new rules, diminishing the amount families can rely on to cover end-of-life expenses.

Peter Shuttleworth, General Manager at Celebration of Life, says the company is seeing a steady rise in demand as people look for cost-effective, future-proof ways to plan for their passing.

“Every day my colleagues are taking enquiries from new customers who are keen to find out more about direct cremation and the service we offer,” Peter Shuttleworth explains.

“We’re hearing regularly from people exploring direct cremation for the first time.

For some, it may be many years before the plan is used. But by locking in now, they’re avoiding future price hikes—potentially saving thousands of pounds. Once their wishes are set, they gain peace of mind knowing their families won’t face financial stress or uncertainty when the time comes.”

With Labour’s proposed reforms aimed at generating revenue from wealth and savings—particularly those held in ISAs, pensions, and other financial vehicles traditionally used for funeral planning—financial advisers are also warning clients that ringfencing money for funerals is no longer as straightforward as it once was.

Celebration of Life offers a fully prepaid direct cremation service, allowing individuals to secure today’s prices and ensure their final wishes are carried out simply and affordably, without burdening loved ones during an already difficult time. The service includes all essential aspects of a cremation, but without the traditional ceremony, giving families the flexibility to hold a memorial or celebration in their own time and way.

As the government signals more aggressive taxation of personal wealth, especially in the mid- to high-income brackets, the appeal of fixed-price funeral plans is likely to grow—offering both emotional and financial protection.

“For those concerned about the erosion of their savings, a pre-paid plan offers certainty,” says Peter Shuttleworth. “It’s a simple, dignified solution for people who want to take control of their legacy, avoid future price shocks, and protect their family from unexpected costs.”

For more information about Celebration of Life and the benefits of pre-paid direct cremation, visit: www.col.co.uk.

