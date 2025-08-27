Ashford Kitchens and Interiors Named NEFF MasterPartner® of the Year 2025



Double national recognition for local kitchen specialist in the same year.



Ashford Kitchens and Interiors, the family-run business with showrooms in Ashford,

Surrey and Farnham Common, Bucks, has been awarded NEFF MasterPartner® of the Year 2025, the highest honour given by NEFF to its elite UK retailers.



Presented on Friday 4th July at the prestigious Fairmont Windsor Park Hotel, the

award celebrates Ashford Kitchens and Interiors’ exceptional kitchen design, customer

service, and expert integration of NEFF appliances.



This latest win follows their earlier success in April, when they were named Kitchen

Retailer of the Year 2025 at the national KBB Awards, making this a landmark year

for the long-established local business.

The awards evening embraced a vibrant festival atmosphere, with glorious summer

weather, entertainment including circus performers, dancers, and face painting, all

set within grand marquee tents and around an outdoor stage. It was a joyful and

creative celebration that perfectly captured the spirit of the NEFF MasterPartner®

community.



“We’re absolutely delighted to receive this award,” said Stephen Flower, Owner and

Managing Director.



“To be recognised twice in one year by two of the industry’s most respected awards is a real honour and a reflection of the passion and dedication our

team brings to every project.”



The NEFF MasterPartner® Awards celebrate the very best among NEFF’s network

of specialist retailers. Winners are selected for their design innovation, product

knowledge, and commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience.



With over 41 years of experience, Ashford Kitchens and Interiors continues to lead the

way in kitchen design, offering tailored solutions, expert advice, and beautifully

crafted spaces that reflect each customer’s lifestyle.



Whether you are planning a full renovation or simply seeking inspiration, their

showrooms are a must-visit destination for anyone looking to explore the latest

NEFF innovations and timeless design ideas.

To explore their award-winning showrooms and discover the latest NEFF innovations

or to book a free design consultation, go to www.ashfordkitchensandinteriors.co.uk

or contact one of their award-winning showrooms.